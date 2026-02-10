Pacers-Knicks Final Injury Update: Multiple key players' status revealed

The Indiana Pacers announced that guard T.J. McConnell (hamstring) will play in Tuesday night's game against the New York Knicks, while the recently-acquired Ivica Zubac (ankle) will sit out.

On the Knicks' side of things, forward OG Anunoby (toe) will not be available to play.

Here's the rest of the injury report and game preview:

INJURY REPORT

PACERS

Ivica Zubac: Out - Ankle

Aaron Nesmith: Out - Hand

T.J. McConnell: Available - Hamstring

Johnny Furphy: Out - Knee

Micah Potter: Out - Hip

Obi Toppin: Out - Foot

Tyrese Haliburton: Out - Achilles

KNICKS

OG Anunoby: Out - Toe

Mitchell Robinson: Out - Ankle

Miles McBride: Out - Core

Game date, time and location: Tuesday, Feb. 10, 7:30 p.m. EST, Madison Square Garden, New York City, New York

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Indiana, MSG Network (New York)

Radio: 93.5 FM/107.5 FM (Indiana), 880 AM ESPN New York

VITALS: The Indiana Pacers (13-40) and New York Knicks (34-19) meet for the second of four regular season matchups. Earlier this season, the Knicks recorded a, 114-113, win against Indiana on December 18th. Last season, the Knicks won the series, 2-1, but the Pacers ended up eliminating the Knicks in the Eastern Conference Finals (4-3) later that season. The Pacers are 96-103 all-time versus the Knicks during the regular season, including 64-37 in home games and 32-66 in road games.

PROJECTED STARTERS

PACERS

G Andrew Nembhard

G Ben Sheppard

C Jay Huff

F Pascal Siakam

F Jarace Walker

KNICKS

G Jalen Brunson

G Landry Shamet

C Karl-Anthony Towns

F Mikal Bridges

F Josh Hart

Betting Lines (via FanDuel Sportsbook)

Spread: Pacers +12 (-110), Knicks -12 (-110)

Moneyline: Pacers +480, Knicks -650

Total points scored: 223.5 (over -110, under -110)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

QUOTABLE

Indiana Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle after the loss to the Toronto Raptors: "Pretty clear tat the third quarter was the difference in the game. Their small lineup was a very good adjustment for them, we didn't do well with it. We did very poorly with it. They got stops, they got downhill, they got to the rim, we didn't have enough resistance. So, there you go. That's the difference, that's the entire difference in the game."

MORE INDIANA PACERS STORIES

Alexander Toledo is a contributor to Indiana Pacers On SI and producer/co-host of the Five on the Floor podcast, covering the Miami Heat and NBA. He can be reached at Twitter: @tropicalblanket