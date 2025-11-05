Myles Turner Clarifies Comments Made Directly After Leaving Pacers for Bucks
Myles Turner wasn't expecting to be in this position when he hit free agency over the 2025 offseason.
As he's said multiple times before, the 11-year veteran wanted to remain with the Indiana Pacers, the only team he's played for in his lengthy career.
Instead, Turner and the Pacers couldn't come to an agreement over the offseason and the 7-footer instead traveled north to Milwaukee, where he signed a four-year deal with an apparent $40 million difference in valuation compared to the Pacers' offer.
Turner has repeatedly expressed his frustrations with the Pacers front office on social media and podcasts, but insists that none of his ire is targeted towards Indiana fans.
“I feel like, let’s talk about value. Go where you’re valued, in a sense,” Turner said ahead of the matchup. “And I feel like the front office and the ownership valued me in Milwaukee more than the front office and the ownership may have valued me here in Indiana.
“So, again, that wasn’t a shot at the fans. I see how fans would have taken that personally, just how fresh you were off such a great run and whatnot. But again, I’m going to say this right to the camera. By no means did anything I say have anything to do with the fans or the city. This is strictly a business decision for me, personally.”
The fans either didn't hear Turner's attempts at clarifying or didn't care. Ahead of the game on Monday, the Pacers played a tribute video for Turner as a steady stream of boos greeted the longtime Pacer.
Turner got the last laugh, earning the win while scoring just nine points and grabbing seven rebounds, but after the game it was clear that the Pacers' reaction wasn't one he was expecting.
'It Was Disheartening'
"It was disheartening, man. It was frustrating," Turner told reporters after the game. "You know you give 10 years of your life. Your blood, your sweat, your tears. You take pay cuts. You survive trade rumors. You try to do everything the right way and sometimes that stuff shakes out.
"It's cool. I take it on the chin. I think a lot of people will say that I said things, but I think a lot of people want to formulate their own narratives and spin it to whatever they want it to be. It is what it is, man. You take it on the chin and you move on."
