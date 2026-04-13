Pacers are locked into the second-best draft odds in the league

The Indiana Pacers lose again tonight, 109–122 to the Detroit Pistons. This drops their record on the season to 19–63. This is the franchise’s worst season on record. They have cemented the second-best lottery odds in the 2026 NBA Draft, just behind the Washington Wizards for the worst record in the league.

The fanbase has a lot to look forward to once next season begins. Tyrese Haliburton’s return to the court. The offense that took the league by storm will be back, along with the new addition of Ivica Zubac. During his exit interview, T.J. McConnell reflected on the young players getting more opportunities to grow opportunities they may not have had if the team had a better record.

"They're incredible. The best fans in the league, and they never wavered, never faltered, and stuck with us through it all."



Pacers point guard TJ McConnell gives a huge thank you to the fans for always showing support. pic.twitter.com/walGUqcZ2h — WISH-TV News (@WISHNews8) April 12, 2026

The Pacers have a 52.1 percent chance to land a top-four pick in the draft. If they do not, the pick will convey to the LA Clippers. The NBA Draft Lottery is on May 10th, which also marks the start of draft combine work in Chicago.

If the Pacers land a top four pick, they need to target someone who fits into their existing offensive structure. There are plenty of high quality prospects that have immense potiental. Yet, there is only one that would be the perfect fit for Indiana.

Pacers Pick

Apr 4, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer is awarded the Oscar Robertson Player of the Year Award presented by the US Basketball Writers Association and the Associated Press during the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Cameron Boozer | 6’9” | 250 lbs | Freshman | Duke



Stats



PPG: 22.5



REB: 10.2



AST: 4.1



BLK: 0.6



STL: 1.4



FT: 78.9%



3PT: 39.1%



EFG: 60.7%

Cam would be just what the doctor ordered to play alongside Zubac and Pascal Siakam. He is a lightning-quick processor of information with elite passing ability. He is a team-first player who can also stretch the floor.

If he doesn’t start right away, you can still run offense through him, especially against weaker second-unit frontcourts. He is also a monster on the glass and gets to the foul line at an elite rate—7.4 attempts per game.

The areas he needs to develop are his explosiveness, as his vertical athleticism leaves something to be desired. He is a good team defender, but overall his defense is below the line and will need improvement.

Conclusion

Overall, he is a plug-and-play big who can fit into multiple lineup combinations, even if he is primarily limited to one position. His ability to stretch the floor, start fast breaks, and process information faster than a chatbot will make him a valuable rotation player from day one.

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