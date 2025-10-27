Pacers Big Man Ruled Out for Rest of Timberwolves Game with Injury
The Indiana Pacers began their Sunday matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves down seven guards, having lost one player (Andrew Nembhard) in their season opener and two in their matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies (Bennedict Mathurin and Taelon Peter). They will not depart their third game of the season unscathed, appropriately enough.
Backup power forward Obi Toppin has been ruled out for the rest of the game. The veteran big man has only missed three games across his past two seasons with Indiana, so the fact that he's done for the night is major.
Per Marc Stein of The Stein Line, Toppin is dealing with a sore right leg.
At the end of the third quarter, Minnesota is pacing the Pacers, 86-77.
This story will be updated...
