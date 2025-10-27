All Pacers

Pacers Big Man Ruled Out for Rest of Timberwolves Game with Injury

Alex Kirschenbaum

Feb 10, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Josh Hart (3) looks to pass the ball as Indiana Pacers forward Obi Toppin (1) and Indiana Pacers forward Isaiah Jackson (22) defend during the fourth quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images
Feb 10, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Josh Hart (3) looks to pass the ball as Indiana Pacers forward Obi Toppin (1) and Indiana Pacers forward Isaiah Jackson (22) defend during the fourth quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images / John Jones-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Indiana Pacers began their Sunday matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves down seven guards, having lost one player (Andrew Nembhard) in their season opener and two in their matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies (Bennedict Mathurin and Taelon Peter). They will not depart their third game of the season unscathed, appropriately enough.

Backup power forward Obi Toppin has been ruled out for the rest of the game. The veteran big man has only missed three games across his past two seasons with Indiana, so the fact that he's done for the night is major.

Per Marc Stein of The Stein Line, Toppin is dealing with a sore right leg.

At the end of the third quarter, Minnesota is pacing the Pacers, 86-77.

This story will be updated...

Published |Modified
Alex Kirschenbaum
ALEX KIRSCHENBAUM

Currently also a scribe for Newsweek, Hoops Rumors, The Sporting News and "Gremlins" director Joe Dante's film site Trailers From Hell, Alex is an alum of Men's Journal, Grizzlies fan site Grizzly Bear Blues, and Bulls fan sites Blog-A-Bull and Pippen Ain't Easy, among others.

Home/News