Pacers Could Be Without 8 Players in Upcoming Mavericks Game
Just three games into the season, the Indiana Pacers are officially in dire straits.
The Pacers are 0-3 after a crushing overtime loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder in an NBA Finals rematch, followed by two more convincing losses to the Grizzlies and Timberwolves.
Much of what lies behind the Pacers' disappointing start to the season has been their difficulties getting healthy. The Pacers' injury woes started at the guard position but are becoming contagious across the front and backcourt.
Just take a look at their upcoming injury report for their Wednesday night matchup against the Dallas Mavericks, their third straight road game.
The news regarding shooting guard Bennedict Mathurin and forward Obi Toppin comes after both left the Pacers' loss against the Timberwolves on Sunday.
The Mathurin loss comes with a particular sting, as the Pacers are absurdly thin at guard and now lose their top scorer so far this season. Mathurin was averaging 31 points per game through the first two contests of the season.
Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle told reporters that Mathurin has a right big toe sprain and is "week-to-week" for a return. Not the worst news in the world as far as Mathurin's long-term health goes, but a sign that the Pacers will have to tread water for several games before getting their lead scorer back.
The Pacers are already missing starting point guard Andrew Nembhard, who has sat out the past two games with a left shoulder strain and is among the many listed as out for Wednesday night's game.
In response to their dire guard situation, the Pacers signed NBA journeyman and three-time Slam Dunk Contest winner Mac McClung to the roster.
"We had a workout (on Monday) with three guys, and he basically won the position," Carlisle said on an appearance with 107.5 The Fan in Indianapolis on Tuesday. "He did a great job in the workout. It's clear he's in at least pretty good shape."
Toppin's loss also is a devastating blow. While not a starter, Toppin has averaged over 27 minutes per game this season, and is averaging 14 points per game — including Sunday's game in which he left after playing just 17 minutes and scoring nine points. Toppin is expected to miss "at least a month" according to Carlisle, and will mean a heavier load for all available Pacers' bigs.
“There’s not gonna be any sugar pill or panacea to solve the challenges that are gonna be coming every night,” Carlisle said after last Thursday’s season-opening loss against the Thunder. “We’re just gonna have to have an attitude of loving the challenge of how difficult the NBA is when you’re not whole.”
