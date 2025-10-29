Pacers Could Be Without 8 Players in Upcoming Mavericks Game

Injury Report for tomorrow’s game in Dallas:



Taelon Peter - Doubtful (right groin strain)

Obi Toppin - Out (right foot stress reaction)

Bennedict Mathurin - Out (right great toe sprain)

Johnny Furphy - Out (sore left foot)

Andrew Nembhard - Out (left shoulder strain)

Kam Jones -… pic.twitter.com/8tfsWuzBGN