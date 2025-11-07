Pacers Guard Predicted to Have Breakout Season in 2025-26
A key Indiana Pacers guard had been predicted to have a breakout year for the club with two-time All-NBA point guard Tyrese Haliburton ailing — instead he got hurt, too, like most of Indiana's roster.
The 1-7 Pacers find themselves in a three-way tie for the Eastern Conference's No. 13 seed, along with the lowly Brooklyn Nets and Washington Wizards, just over two weeks into the young 2026-26 NBA season.
Beyond the Haliburton absence that was always going to hang over the team's heads this year, the Pacers have also been missing guards Andrew Nembhard, Bennedict Mathurin and T.J. McConnell for much of the year already, and will be without backup power forward Obi Toppin through February as he recuperates from a foot surgery.
Several other Indiana pieces have already missed time, to the point where the club has added and subtracted a multitude of free agents off the street in-season. Three-time Slam Dunk champion guard Mac McClung has come and gone after just three games, having been supplanted by Monte Morris.
Nembhard, in particular, had been expected to enjoy a big year sans Haliburton. To start the season, Indiana head coach Rick Carlisle had shifted the versatile two-way guard down a spot to replace Haliburton in his first five. But a shoulder injury during Indiana's very first regular season game has prevented him from taking his anticipated leap so far.
Still, Jeremy Woo of ESPN believes that the 6-foot-5 pro could have an outsized impact when he does return to the hardwood.
"Nembhard is a canny playmaker with plus size for a lead guard, and while nobody expects him to fully replace one of the NBA's best passers, expect an uptick in assists and overall usage," Woo writes. "The bigger challenge will be scoring efficiently with a higher workload."
Last regular season, as Indiana's starting shooting guard en route to an NBA Finals appearance, Nembhard averaged 10.0 points on a .458/.291/.794 slash line, 5.0 assists, 3.3 rebounds and 1.2 steals across just 28.9 minutes.
The 25-year-old improved on that output in the playoffs, and seemed poised to level up once again for his fourth pro season out of Gonzaga.
"Whether Nembhard can maintain his high level of defensive play with a boost in offensive workload is another question," Woo notes. "And if Nembhard can use the opportunity to get to another level, there should be long-term benefits even when Haliburton returns -- with Nembhard under contract through 2027-28. Assuming Haliburton is back sooner than later, Nembhard should get plenty of valuable reps and prove up to the task -- although it's possible the season could go south quickly for the already banged-up Pacers."
