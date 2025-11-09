Pacers Rule Out 9 Players Ahead of Warriors Rematch
The Indiana Pacers won their only game of the season so far against the Golden State Warriors. Can the club do it again, on the second night of a back-to-back slate?
Probably not.
Indiana has now ruled out two more starters ahead of its Warriors clash — including its best healthy player for the 2025-26 season.
Starting point guard Andrew Nembhard, who had been sidelined during the Pacers' season opener with a shoulder injury, did make his return against the Denver Nuggets on Saturday. He performed admirably, although it made little difference in the final box score.
In a 117-100 loss, the 6-foot-5 Gonzaga product scored 22 points on 7-of-20 shooting from the field and 6-of-6 shooting from the foul line and dished out six dimes (against three turnovers).
Unfortunately, Nembhard will be one of the few healthy Pacers available. Starting swingman Aaron Nesmith (right forearm contusion) and All-Star forward Pascal Siakam (rest) have both been added to the injury report, after both playing for Indiana against Denver.
They'll join injured guards Tyrese Haliburton (right Achilles tendon rupture), Bennedict Mathurin (right great toe sprain), Quenton Jackson (right hamstring strain), Taelon Peter (right groin soreness), Kam Jones (lower back stress reaction), T.J. McConnell (left hamstring strain), and Johnny Furphy (left ankle sprain), plus power forward Obi Toppin (right foot stress fracture) on the sidelines.
Per the league's latest injury report, Golden State All-NBA point guard Stephen Curry (illness) and new free agent signing Al Horford (left foot strain) are both questionable to suit up. Re-signed guard De'Anthony Melton is recovering from a left ACL surgery, and has yet to make his season debut as he continues to rehab.
A Lost Season for Indiana?
The action tips off at 8:30 p.m. ET at the Chase Center. Indiana will look to avoid falling to a dismal 1-9 season start. With Haliburton out for the year and Myles Turner out the door (Isaiah Jackson has done a serviceable job as his replacement, but he has not proven himself to be the same tier of talent, especially on defense), things were always going to be tough for the Pacers.
A season removed from an NBA Finals run, the Pacers may already be looking at a lost year — in November!
