Pacers sign Larry Nance Jr. to one-year deal

The Indiana Pacers have reached an agreement with 11-year veteran Larry Nance Jr.

According to multiple reports, it's a one-year deal worth the league minimum salary of around 4 million dollars. There could be an additional roster move coming to make space for this deal, though the Pacers are very close in terms of what they can do financially with the total roster.

Indiana has been looking at ways to improve their depth with their second unit. They made the Kelly Oubre Jr. signing official on Wednesday, and have now improved their front court depth with this addition.

Nance Jr. isn't your typical center at 6'7, but he has the ability to play in the front court while allowing the team to play small. He has a 7'2 wingspan and will give the Pacers a strong roll man in the pick and roll game.

Larry Nance Jr. spent last season with the Cleveland Cavaliers, averaging 3.7 points, and 2.7 rebounds in just 12.8 minutes per game. He battled injuries and missed nearly two months with a calf strain this season.

The Pacers may believe he will resemble more of the Atlanta Hawks version from two seasons ago, when Nance averaged 8.5 points, and 4.3 rebounds, while shooting 52% from the field and nearly 45% from behind the arc. Over the course of his career, he's been a steady backup with typical averages around seven points and six rebounds per game. His career-high was 10.1 points per game for Cleveland back in 2019-2020.

It remains to be seen what this means for other backup centers Jay Huff and Micah Potter. The Pacers have some options, and clearly believe Nance Jr. can be a piece to their puzzle. Ivica Zubac is primed and ready to be the starter at the five, while the Pacers can have the ability to mix and match with their backups and roster combinations. Nance will give the Pacers some more athleticism and "optionality" as they like to say in the franchise.

Dec 3, 2018; Brooklyn, NY, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward Larry Nance Jr. (22) at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In addition to the on-court depth, the Pacers organization has often looked at the person as much as they look at the player. Larry Nance Jr. has a great reputation in this game, and has long been mentioned as a strong teammate. For a team that has aspirations of making another deep run this coming season, every piece and every personality is of the utmost of importance.