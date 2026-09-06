Pacers Season Preview: The Shooting Guards

When looking at the Pacers roster, there are three guys that we are going to preview today in the shooting guard slot: Andrew Nembhard, Kelly Oubre Jr. and Ben Sheppard.

The beautiful thing about the Pacers roster is their positional versatility, so each one of these three guys are capable of playing multiple positions. However, for this exercise, I put them in the shooting guard category because that is how I envision them slotting into the Pacers depth chart to start the season.

What makes this group of three special to the Pacers 15-man roster is their ability to impact the floor on the defensive end. Nembhard is the perfect two-way guard next to Haliburton, Oubre Jr. brings a ton of NBA experience and much needed depth on the wing, and Sheppard is ready whenever his name is called on.

Let's dive into the preview of each of these three players:

Shooting Guard Season Preview

Andrew Nembhard

May 2, 2024; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard (2) celebrates a basket during game six of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs against the Milwaukee Bucks at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Nembhard is the heart-and-soul of the Pacers' defense and will likely draw the toughest matchup on any given night. Opponents tend to grow frustrated with Nembhard because of his elite defensive ability, terrific basketball IQ and knack for getting under their skin. He plays with a fearless edge and isn't shy about letting opponents hear about it, either.

And as important as he is to the defensive side of the ball, what he brings offensively is equally as important. With the amount of defensive attention Haliburton draws, having a guard alongside him in the backcourt that can run the point helps alleviate the pressure he faces on a nightly basis.

Last season was a perfect opportunity for Nembhard to experience the primary ball handling duties on a nightly basis, but he did it without having a release valve like he is to Haliburton. There were ups and downs throughout the season, but he finished the season averaging 7.7 assists per game and played his best ball at the end of the season.

The goal for Nembhard this season is to continue doing all the things previously mentioned a high-level, while also turning into a reliable outside shooter. Now that he will be spending more time off-ball with Haliburton back in the lineup, improving from a 29% three-point shooter in 2024-25 is imperative. He shot a career-best 36% from outside last season, and replicating that number this year will open the offense up even more.

As Halburton eases back into the flow and speed of the game after missing the last 16 months, Nembhard will likely be asked to shoulder more of the load offensively. Running the offense isn't something Nembhard is uncomfortable with, but having to increase his usage in that role while also expending a ton of energy on the defensive side is a lot to ask.

Lastly, I have little concerns about how Nembhard will play this season. He has proven time and time again what he brings to the table and he consistently delivers. The things I am looking forward to seeing the most this season are: if his three-point shot has improved, what his usage rate looks like this season, and how he and Big Zu mesh together on both ends of the floor.

There is a ton of reasons to be excited for year No. 5 for Nembhard as he continues to be a huge part of the Pacers' success.

Kelly Oubre Jr.

Jan 19, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Kelly Oubre Jr. (9) drives to the basket past Indiana Pacers guard Johnny Furphy (12) during the first quarter at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Indiana added Oubre Jr. in free agency to essentially replace the Mathurin role, and there is a lot to be excited about. Oubre is a significant upgrade defensively from Mathurin, even if he has his shortcomings. His three-point shooting is still a work in progress, but he is coming off a career-year from outside. The skills he brings to the Pacers will play a huge factor in how successful they are as a collective group.

I envision Oubre Jr. playing the most minutes off the bench this season and stepping up into a larger defensive role. But how good of a defender is Oubre Jr.? According to BBall Index, Oubre Jr. received a B+ for his 'Off-Ball Chaser Defense', an A- for his 'Pickpocket Ranking', and a C+ for his 'Passing Lane Defense'.

However, there is one area that he's notoriously struggled in, and that is screen navigation. The charts on BBall Index gave Oubre Jr. an "F" grade in 'Ball Screen Navigation' the last two seasons. Seeing Oubre Jr. improve in this area will go a long way for his overall impact.

While Oubre Jr. has not been a terrific three-point shooter throughout his career, that's a different story from the corner. Last season, Oubre Jr. connected on 46.3% of his corner threes, marking a career-high from that location on the floor. It was the second time in his career that he's shot over 40% from there.

Oubre Jr. is also a gifted offensive player. He is a talented one-on-one scorer and terrific as an off-ball cutter. Depending on how many minutes he plays with Haliburton and Zubac will impact how impactful he is off-ball, but I love his fit with this team. He likely won't ever be the go-to scorer for any offensive unit, but he has the ability (from time-to-time) to do it.

Finally, what we want to see from Oubre Jr. is a strong defensive wing piece who can fill in the gaps offensively. He's certainly skilled, experienced, and eager to make it further in the playoffs than he has ever been.

Ben Sheppard

Oct 30, 2024; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Ben Sheppard (26) defends against Boston Celtics guard Derrick White (9) during the second quarter at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Next is Sheppard, who most likely will be a part of the third-string unit to start the year.

Since being drafted in the summer of 2023, Sheppard has found himself out of the rotation but worked his way into it after injuries occurred. Once he entered the rotation he made sure to never relent his spot for the remainder of the season.

He's an all-around solid player that doesn't specialize in any one thing. Deemed a "soldier in their system" by Rick Carlisle after the 2024 playoff run, respect was earned and the coaching staff can't quit on him.

He will likely be battling with Walker for minutes in the rotation and it will be one of the biggest storylines this upcoming training camp and preseason. Sheppard started last season off slow but turned it around by shooting 42.3% from three from December 1st.

Entering the final year of his rookie-scale contract, Sheppard would love to ink a new deal with the Pacers, but will have to prove he's worthy of it. Expectations are mostly low entering the season, but as long as he can continue to fit into the system and "star in his role", you can't ask more for a guy is the 10th or 11th in the pecking order of the rotation.

Final Thoughts

Jan 14, 2014; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard (2) celebrates Indiana Pacers guard Ben Sheppard (26) on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025, during an NBA game between the Indiana Pacers and the Cleveland Cavaliers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. Mandatory Credit: Grace Smith/USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The Pacers shooting guards are solid all-around players, but ironically, "shooting" has been an area of concern. With enough floor spacing throughout the entirety of the roster, the inconsistent shot from outside isn't a backbreaker, but something that is worth monitoring.

If each player in this group can take some type of step forward next season, it will go a long ways. Nembhard is the most valuable to the group for the reasons mentioned above. Oubre Jr. is an extremely important piece to the bench and will be asked to wear many hats. And if Sheppard can continue the hot shooting we saw from December on last season, it will be hard to keep him off the floor.

You can follow me on X @AlexGoldenNBA and listen to my daily podcast, Setting The Pace, wherever you get your podcasts.