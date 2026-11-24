INDIANAPOLIS -- The two teams that battled in the 2025 NBA Finals squared off on Monday night in Indianapolis. This was a much different looking matchup for the Indiana Pacers and Oklahoma City Thunder, as each team played without several key players. Haliburton, Nesmith, and McConnell were out for Indiana, while Williams, Caruso, and Holmgren were among those out for OKC.

It was a close game throughout, and in the end, the Pacers were able to snap their four game losing streak as they defeated the Thunder by a final score of 125-120.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 38 points for the Thunder -- but did so on 13-of-30 shooting.

Here are the main takeaways from Monday night's game:

Big nights for Oubre Jr. and Slawson

Kelly Oubre Jr. has been playing better of late, and on Monday, he put together his season-high of 20 points. He connected on four 3's, and contributed 4 rebounds, 2 assists, and 2 huge blocks. His second block in the closing minute helped seal the deal for Indy's victory.

"This meant everything," said Oubre Jr. after the game. "I just want to do the things to help us win. It's about time for us to reap the rewards."

Jalen Slawson had a monster night himself with his first career double-double. Slawson had 16 points and 10 rebounds, and continues to contribute huge minutes for this team off the bench.

Fast hands leads to the fastbreak flush for Kelly Oubre Jr. 🏃‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/MVMA21QNHI — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) November 24, 2026

Nembhard with a huge 4th quarter.

The two teams continued trading buckets down the stretch, and it was Andrew Nembhard leading the charge for the Pacers in crunch time. Nembhard had 11 points and multiple key assists in the 4th quarter alone. He finished with 15 points and 6 assists on the night. Pascal Siakam is often the one taking the biggest shots down the stretch. On this night, Nembhard stepped up and put the team on his back when they needed it the most.

Balanced attack, and some 3's finally fall.

Six players scored in double figures for the Pacers, and a seventh player added nine. Siakam and Oubre Jr. each had 20. Obi Toppin added 17. Slawson had 16, while Nembhard added 15, and Ivica Zubac had another double double with 14 points and 15 rebounds.

The Pacers also went 15-for-37 from behind the arc, which has been a struggle all season long. They had 30 assists on the night compared to just 9 turnovers, which was another huge reason they pulled out the win.

The Pacers are now 6-12 on the young season, and get a nice break over the next several days. They won't play again until NBA Cup action against the Sixers on Friday night in Indy's annual Black Friday Pacers game night.