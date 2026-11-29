Before Saturday's game, Indiana got positive news. T.J. McConnell was listed as available, but the Pacers would still be without their franchise guard Tyrese Haliburton for the 16th consecutive game.

Although this was the second night of a back-to-back, the Chicago Bulls were without their best three players in Caleb Wilson, Josh Giddey and Norman Powell.

As has been the norm this season (and last), the Pacers played to the level of their competition. They established an 11-point lead after the first quarter and saw it grow to 17 during the second. It didn’t matter. Chicago was able to scratch and claw their way back into this one as they got the necessary stops down the stretch and made timely buckets.

Indiana loses their 14th game of the season 108-107 and falls to 6-14 overall.

10 players got into the game for the Pacers, here’s how they did.

Nov 23, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers center Ivica Zubac (40) shoots the ball in the second half against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ivica Zubac: A-

Big Zu was dominant on the glass and was a strong presence in the paint. He recorded another double-double with 16 rebounds and 14 points on 5-10 shooting. He held Jalen Smith to just 2-9 shooting, but was the weakest link defensively down the stretch. Chicago hunted Zubac in pick-and-roll actions to try and attack his inability to guard in space on the perimeter. Indiana schemed him out of those situations nicely, but got themselves into poor positions defensively and it ended up costing them. This was a strong game from Big Zu despite the loss, as he finished with a team-high +12.

Kelly Oubre Jr.: A

Oubre was an impressive 6-8 from the field, 2-3 from three-point range and a perfect 5-5 from the free throw line. He added 4 rebounds and 2 steals and was a +9. He led the team with 37 minutes of play, and in his 11 minutes off the floor, the team was outscored by 10. This is now his 9th double-digit scoring effort out of the last ten games. Indiana should have looked for him more down the stretch of the game when he had the hot hand.

Aaron Nesmith: B

Although he was able to end his shooting drought of 5 straight games with no made threes, Nesmith still went 3-8 from 2 and 3-point range (6-16) for a combined shooting percentage of 37.5%. He had solid defense throughout the game, one massive block at the rim and 6 rebounds. It wasn’t an ‘A-level’ performance for Double-A, but one of his best in weeks.

Nov 28, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard (2) passes the ball against Chicago Bulls guard Tre Jones (30) during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Andrew Nembhard: D-

The Pacers lead ball handler really struggled tonight as he forced a bad turnaround jumper with the game on the line and then got stonewalled by Patrick Williams on the last play when Indiana tried to run a pick-and-roll with him and Siakam. He shot a horrific 3-15 from the field and had 4 turnovers to go with 9 assists. Tre Jones and Buddy Hield had him busy most of the night as both guys finished with 19 points. He was the only starter to finish with a negative plus-minus and the only point guard Carlisle played in the second half. (More on that later)

Pascal Siakam: D

One-point losses always hurt, but they hurt even more when your best player struggles from the field and then doesn’t even get a chance to shoot the game-winning shot. This was another bad performance from the All-NBA forward. He had 14 points on 6-14 shooting, 5 rebounds, 4 assists and 3 turnovers. He only played 30 minutes and looked internally frustrated the entirety of the game. Indiana got perfectly good performances from their role players, and really needed more from their stars.

Obi Toppin: B+

In 22 minutes of play, Toppin went 6-9 from the field, 3-6 from three-point range and added two boards. He shot with more confidence tonight, scoring 15 points and looking more energetic than he did against Philly. Getting McConnell back in the lineup was a plus for him.

Nov 28, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Indiana Pacers guard T.J. McConnell (9) dribbles against Chicago Bulls forward Noa Essengue (2) during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

T.J. McConnell: C+

The Pacers veteran point guard was the only player off the bench with a positive plus-minus of +3 in 12 minutes. He added 8 points on 3-7 shooting, 2 assists, 1 rebound and a steal. After the game, Coach Carlisle said that they didn’t put him back in during the 4th quarter because he was dealing with Achilles soreness. Said it was typical after returning to play and they elected it wasn’t safe for McConnell to push himself.

Jalen Slawson: C-

In 13 minutes of play, Slawson was able to get 2 rebounds, 2 steals, 1 assist and 1 turnover. He left in the second quarter after a blow to the abdomen and didn’t return until the fourth quarter. His showing was okay, but Indiana needed more from him.

Larry Nance Jr.: B

In 10 minutes of play, Nance had 4 points on 1-2 shooting and grabbed 5 rebounds. His defense was solid the majority of the night as he kept Patrick Williams off the boards. He had a fine performance despite being a -11 on the floor. However, the backup center position continues to be an area of weakness.

Jarace Walker: C-

In 10 minutes of play, Walker barely got to establish himself in this one. He took just 3 shots and hit 1, while also dishing out 1 assist. With Quenton Jackson not with the team for personal reasons, Indiana had to dig a little deeper into their rotation and that led to Walker’s ascension on the pecking order. His game was neither memorable nor forgettable, it just kinda happened.

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