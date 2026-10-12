Takeaways from Training Camp Day 7; Haliburton Injury Update

INDIANAPOLIS -- The Indiana Pacers held a morning practice on Monday before they flew out for their third preseason game, an exhibiton tilt with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

It was a short media session after practice, with only Rick Carlisle and Kelly Oubre Jr. speaking to reporters.

Carlisle speaks to media | Pacers.com

Carlisle provides update on Haliburton

Although brief, Carlisle provided a positive update on Tyrese Haliburton's health.

When asked if Haliburton had any limitations in practice and whether or not he would be playing in tomorrow's preseason matchup, Carlisle gave a 10-word response.

"No," Carlisle said of Haliburton's limitations in practice. "I'll let you know tomorrow who's going to play."

Threes for Tyrese Haliburton after missing last game with an ankle tweak: pic.twitter.com/by6HEw3SfG — Tony East (@TonyREast) October 12, 2026

Carlisle on Oubre starting for Haliburton on Saturday

When asked what Carlisle liked about Oubre's play with the starters, his edge and experience are what stood out most.

"He's and experienced player. He's he's started a lot of games in this league," Carlisle said. "I love his edge, his vibe as a teammate, all those things."

That would be all from Coach at today's practice. He spoke for 45 seconds and kept his answers short and sweet.

Oubre speaks to media after practice | Pacers.com

Oubre on playing with the starters Saturday

The Pacers free agent signing made a positive impact on the court Saturday night, tying Pascal Siakam for the most points scored in the game with 13, after being inserted into the starting lineup for the injured Haliburton.

Oubre thought he played well, but he's still learning.

"I was able to impact the game. I'm still learning, so there's some things that I can get better at, of course. But, I mean, I fit seamlessly in with the guys," Oubre said. "(I'm) very versatile. I'm confident in that, and I just try to be like water and try to just flow. You know, whatever coach needs me to do, I do."

Oubre elaborates on what he could do better

"Just learning the defensive schemes, terminology, being in the right position, figuring out how they close out versus other teams I've been on," Oubre said. "It's a lot of details within the game that I'm still learning. Every team is different. So, once I get those things down, I'm good. But as far as fundamental basketball, I can fit in and I can run with any group."

The style and speed of the Pacers system is something Oubre is fond of and would like to see the Pacers play even faster.

"I love it," Oubre said when asked about playing in the Pacers system. "I think we could play faster. It's one thing playing fast, but another thing playing with your head on your shoulders. So, just figuring out how we can manipulate the speed versus the quality of possessions and getting exactly what we want every time down."

Final Thoughts

Oct 10, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Kelly Oubre Jr. (10) celebrates a made shot in the first half against the Atlanta Hawks at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Although there is no clarity on whether or not Haliburton will play in Tuesday's game, the good news is that he was not limited at practice on Monday.

Oubre continues to be a terrific listen in media availability, and his excitement about playing for the Paers really shines through.

TV and Radio Notes

You can watch the 3rd game of the preseason tomorrow night locally on DAZN or NBA League Pass.

The game will also be available on 93.5 and 107.5, the Pacers flagship station.

The game tips at 8:00 EST at the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

You can follow me on X @AlexGoldenNBA and listen to my daily podcast, Setting The Pace, wherever you get your podcasts.

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