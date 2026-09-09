Pacers Shouldn’t Overthink Their Final Roster Spot — The Answer Is Obvious

The Indiana Pacers have one open spot remaining on their 15-man roster, and there are plenty of directions the front office could go.

But there is one move that makes too much sense to ignore: bring James Johnson home.

Johnson spent three seasons with the Pacers from 2022-25, and while his impact rarely showed up in a box score, his presence inside Indiana's locker room became invaluable. He emerged as one of the team's most respected veterans, a mentor for its younger players, and, of course, the unofficial enforcer on the roster.

Following Indiana's 2025 NBA Finals run, Pacers general manager Chad Buchanan joined Setting The Pace and made it clear just how highly the organization viewed Johnson.

"I would say, never say never with James Johnson and the Indiana Pacers," Buchanan said.

"He's embraced his role and has been outstanding for our team the last couple of years. And he's like a family member to all of us because he's great with our players, he's great with our staff and he's great with our staff's families."

That family connection extends especially to Tyrese Haliburton.

Johnson has become something of a big brother to Indiana's franchise point guard over the years, and their relationship has extended well beyond basketball. When Haliburton got married in August, Johnson stood next to him as one of his groomsmen.

Jun 19, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers forward James Johnson (16) walks off the court after being ejected from the game during the second half of game six of the 2025 NBA Finals between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

That should tell you everything about how close the two have become.

Johnson also played an important behind-the-scenes role during Indiana's postseason runs in 2024 and 2025. He wasn't receiving significant playoff minutes, but his veteran leadership, toughness and willingness to hold teammates accountable made him an important part of a group that reached consecutive Eastern Conference Finals and broke through to the NBA Finals in 2025.

And then there's the element everyone around the Pacers understands: nobody wants to mess with James Johnson.

Johnson has long been viewed as Indiana's enforcer. On a young team filled with players willing to compete, talk and get underneath opponent's skin, having Johnson sitting at the end of the bench provides a different kind of value.

Oct 14, 2024; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0), guard T.J. McConnell (9) forward Aaron Nesmith (23) forward James Johnson (16) talk on the bench in the first half against Memphis Grizzlies at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Indiana couldn't justify using a roster spot on him last season as injuries piled up and the Pacers needed as many available bodies as possible. But circumstances are different now.

Buchanan even acknowledged how difficult it was imagining the organization without him.

"It's painful to think of our team without him and moving forward," Buchanan said in 2025. "But he's survived a lot of different situations where maybe he had to leave for a week or so and he's made his way back. So I would say, never say never with James Johnson and the Indiana Pacers."

Because of Indiana's current financial situation, the Pacers would need to wait until Nov. 5 before signing Johnson, when a prorated contract would fit into their available space. That would come after Indiana's ninth game of the season, and before its trip to Mexico City to face the Denver Nuggets.

Mar 14, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Indiana Pacers forward James Johnson (16) looks on after the game against the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If that roster spot remains available, the decision should be easy.

Bring back the veteran leader. Bring back Haliburton's big brother.

Bring back the man who has a black belt in Karate. Bring back the enforcer.

Bring back James Johnson.

You can follow me on X @AlexGoldenNBA and listen to my daily podcast, Setting The Pace, wherever you get your podcasts.

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