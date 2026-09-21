Pacers Training Camp Could Create Unexpected Winners and Losers
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The Indiana Pacers aren't entering training camp with many questions about their starting lineup, but things can become much more interesting once you start looking down the bench.
Indiana has constructed a veteran roster with championship asipriations, meaning Rick Carlisle won't have the luxury of giving players extended minutes simply for developmental purposes.
Roles will have to be earned, and a strong training camp and preseason could dramatically impact where several players stand when the regular season begins.
Here are the three position battles I'll be watching most closely.
Jarace Walker vs. Ben Sheppard
This feels like Walker's job to lose.
The fourth-year forward provides something Indiana desperately needs with his bigger frame and 7-foot-2 wingspan. Walker has the physical tools to defend multiple positions and gives Carlisle a bigger wing option to deploy alongside Kelly Oubre Jr. off the bench.
But Walker can't afford to take his opportunity for granted.
If he struggles throughout training camp and the preseason, Sheppard could quickly make this competition interesting.
Sheppard doesn't possess Walker's size or upside, but he has something incredibly valuable on a team trying to contend: trust.
Carlisle knows what he's getting from Sheppard. He'll defend, play hard, space the floor and rarely try to do too much. That reliability could become especially appealing if Walker continues to battle inconsistency, turnovers or stretches where his impact disappears.
Walker should enter camp ahead in this competition. The question is whether he does enough to stay here.
Jay Huff vs. Larry Nance Jr.
This might be the most engrossing battle of the three because these players couldn't be much more different.
Huff enters camp as the expected backup center. At 7-foot-1, he provides legitimate size around the basket while possessing the ability to step outside and knock down three-pointers. He's also developed a reputation as an excellent shot blocker, giving Indiana another rim protector behind Ivica Zubac.
Nance, meanwhile, gives Carlisle a completely different option.
The 6-foot-6 veteran is undersized for a traditional center, but his versatility is exactly what makes him intriguing.
Pacers general manager Chad Buchanan told us on Setting The Pace that Nance sought Indiana out in free agency. The Pacers ultimately believed he was the best backup they could afford on a veteran minimum contract.
Nance is hoping for a bounce-back season after struggling last year with Cleveland, and training camp will provide his first opportunity to show Indiana exactly what he can provide.
Huff's size, shooting and rim protection make him the favorite for the traditional backup center role. But Nance's mobility and versatility could give Carlisle an entirely different look depending on the matchup.
This might ultimately be less about choosing one player and more about determing which situations favor each.
And don't forget that Obi Toppin is very much in play for minutes at the five if both Huff and Nance struggle.
Jalen Slawson vs. Kobe Brown
The final competition takes place farther down the roster, but it could have long-term implications.
Jalen Slawson and Kobe Brown both enter camp on two-way contracts with aspirations of proving they belong on a standard NBA deal.
For both players, the biggest question is simple: Who made the biggest jump this summer?
Training camp should give Indiana its first real opportunity to evaluate their offseason development in a competitive environment.
Neither player necessarily needs to establish himself as an immediate rotation piece, but separating from the other could be significant.
Two-way roster spots are designed for development, but they can also become pathways to something bigger.
If Slawson or Brown impresses throughout camp. carries that momentum into the regular season and takes advantage of any opportunities that come his way. a standard NBA contract could eventually become a reaslitic possibility.
Competition Will Define Indiana's Depth
Carlisle's starting five is easy to predict, but the bench rotation won't necessarily be set in stone.
Walker has to hold off Sheppard. Huff has to prove he's the best option ahead of Nance. And Slawson and Brown have an opportunity to establish themselves as legitimate NBA players.
That's what should make this training camp compelling.
For a team with championship expectations, these aren't meaningless preseason competitions. Every minute matters now.
You can follow me on X @AlexGoldenNBA and listen to my daily podcast, Setting The Pace, wherever you get your podcasts.
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I was born in Indianapolis, Indiana and I am the host and creator of Setting The Pace: A Pacers Podcast. I have been covering the team since 2015, and talking about them on the podcast since 2018. I have been a credentialed media member since 2023.Follow AlexGoldenNBA