The Indiana Pacers aren't entering training camp with many questions about their starting lineup, but things can become much more interesting once you start looking down the bench.

Indiana has constructed a veteran roster with championship asipriations, meaning Rick Carlisle won't have the luxury of giving players extended minutes simply for developmental purposes.

Roles will have to be earned, and a strong training camp and preseason could dramatically impact where several players stand when the regular season begins.

Here are the three position battles I'll be watching most closely.

Jarace Walker vs. Ben Sheppard

Feb 20, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Ben Sheppard (26) celebrates with forward Jarace Walker (5) after being fouled against the Washington Wizards during the second quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This feels like Walker's job to lose.

The fourth-year forward provides something Indiana desperately needs with his bigger frame and 7-foot-2 wingspan. Walker has the physical tools to defend multiple positions and gives Carlisle a bigger wing option to deploy alongside Kelly Oubre Jr. off the bench.

But Walker can't afford to take his opportunity for granted.

If he struggles throughout training camp and the preseason, Sheppard could quickly make this competition interesting.

Apr 30, 2024; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Indiana Pacers forward Ben Sheppard (26) reacts to a call during the first quarter against the Milwaukee Bucks during game five of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Sheppard doesn't possess Walker's size or upside, but he has something incredibly valuable on a team trying to contend: trust.

Carlisle knows what he's getting from Sheppard. He'll defend, play hard, space the floor and rarely try to do too much. That reliability could become especially appealing if Walker continues to battle inconsistency, turnovers or stretches where his impact disappears.

Walker should enter camp ahead in this competition. The question is whether he does enough to stay here.

Jay Huff vs. Larry Nance Jr.

Mar 8, 2026; Portland, Oregon, USA; Indiana Pacers center Jay Huff (32) drives to the basket during the first half against Portland Trail Blazers forward Deni Avdija (8) at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This might be the most engrossing battle of the three because these players couldn't be much more different.

Huff enters camp as the expected backup center. At 7-foot-1, he provides legitimate size around the basket while possessing the ability to step outside and knock down three-pointers. He's also developed a reputation as an excellent shot blocker, giving Indiana another rim protector behind Ivica Zubac.

Nance, meanwhile, gives Carlisle a completely different option.

The 6-foot-6 veteran is undersized for a traditional center, but his versatility is exactly what makes him intriguing.

Pacers general manager Chad Buchanan told us on Setting The Pace that Nance sought Indiana out in free agency. The Pacers ultimately believed he was the best backup they could afford on a veteran minimum contract.

Feb 19, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward Larry Nance Jr. (22) reacts after a play during the second half against the Brooklyn Nets at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Nance is hoping for a bounce-back season after struggling last year with Cleveland, and training camp will provide his first opportunity to show Indiana exactly what he can provide.

Huff's size, shooting and rim protection make him the favorite for the traditional backup center role. But Nance's mobility and versatility could give Carlisle an entirely different look depending on the matchup.

This might ultimately be less about choosing one player and more about determing which situations favor each.

And don't forget that Obi Toppin is very much in play for minutes at the five if both Huff and Nance struggle.

Jalen Slawson vs. Kobe Brown

Apr 10, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Kobe Brown (24) drives to the basket against Philadelphia 76ers forward Paul George (8) during the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The final competition takes place farther down the roster, but it could have long-term implications.

Jalen Slawson and Kobe Brown both enter camp on two-way contracts with aspirations of proving they belong on a standard NBA deal.

For both players, the biggest question is simple: Who made the biggest jump this summer?

Training camp should give Indiana its first real opportunity to evaluate their offseason development in a competitive environment.

Apr 7, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers forward Jalen Slawson (18) shoots the ball while Minnesota Timberwolves guard Donte DiVincenzo (0) defends in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Neither player necessarily needs to establish himself as an immediate rotation piece, but separating from the other could be significant.

Two-way roster spots are designed for development, but they can also become pathways to something bigger.

If Slawson or Brown impresses throughout camp. carries that momentum into the regular season and takes advantage of any opportunities that come his way. a standard NBA contract could eventually become a reaslitic possibility.

Competition Will Define Indiana's Depth

Mar 7, 2024; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) dribbles the ball while Indiana Pacers guard Ben Sheppard (26) and forward Jarace Walker (5) defend during the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Carlisle's starting five is easy to predict, but the bench rotation won't necessarily be set in stone.

Walker has to hold off Sheppard. Huff has to prove he's the best option ahead of Nance. And Slawson and Brown have an opportunity to establish themselves as legitimate NBA players.

That's what should make this training camp compelling.

For a team with championship expectations, these aren't meaningless preseason competitions. Every minute matters now.

You can follow me on X @AlexGoldenNBA and listen to my daily podcast, Setting The Pace, wherever you get your podcasts.

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