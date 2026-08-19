Will Jarace Walker be a Rotation Player by the End of the Season?

If there is one player on the Pacers roster facing the most uncertainty heading into the season, it's Jarace Walker.

The No. 8 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft enters the season on an expiring rookie contract and is hopeful to take another step forward this season. Last year, Walker couldn't have gotten off to a worse start, but because of the Pacers numerous injuries and being uninterested in winning games, Walker was able to find his footing and use the rare gap-year to further develop.

Indiana enters this season with high expectations for themselves. They believe they are a championship level team and that means being held to a higher standard. If Walker has a similar start to this season as he did last year, there is a good chance he falls out of the rotation. But, if he builds off the momentum he had going into the offseason then you can expect him to at least be in the second unit.

To better understand what will keep Jarace as a part of this core long-term, I want to look at what he needs to do this season to give the front office reason to bring him back.

Buy Into His Role

Mar 23, 2026; Orlando, Florida, USA; Indiana Pacers forward Jarace Walker (5) goes to the basket against Orlando Magic guard Desmond Bane (3) during the second half at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

First and foremost, Jarace has to fully embrace his role. He is not a starter on this team and is behind Kelly Oubre Jr., T.J. McConnell and Obi Toppin in the pecking order off the bench.

Offensively, he likely won't get many touches but he has to make the most of thos opportunities when he does. Jarace has turned into a reliable catch-and-shoot three-point shooter and that floor spacing is pivotal for this Pacers team.

Defensively, he needs to show improvements and that starts with guarding lesser talented wings off the bench. While Chad Buchanan said he wants to see Jarace Walker become the OG Anunoby of this team, it will take a significant leap for that to be the case. But if he can show shades of things OG does against opposing team's bench units, then he is headed in the right direction.

Playing With Force

Mar 27, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers forward Jarace Walker (5) shoots against LA Clippers forward John Collins (20) in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last season Jarace Walker had the first charge of his career against the San Antonio Spurs. As soon as the whistle blew and the call was made, Jarace screamed in excitement for acheiving this accomplishment.

A week later, Walker sprinted hard in transition and received a pass from Quenton Jackson. Without hesitation, he ascended into the air and threw down a left-handed poster dunk on John Collins. This was the most electric play of Jarace's NBA career and it led to him exiting the game with a concussion.

Nevertheless, it appeared as if the light bulb had finally been turned on for young Jarace but he sadly missed the next four games. The momentum was building but not sustained.

For whatever reason, playing with force is not a natural thing for Jarace but something he is learning to do on a more consistent basis. At times Jarace can be nonchalant with his actions and it has reflected in his play. Playing with a high-level of force is something that Rick Carlisle demands of his players and if Walker wants to be a part of this core long-term, he must place with force.

Growth Defensively

Nov 9, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Moses Moody (4) shoots over Indiana Pacers forward Jarace Walker (5) during the third quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If there is one thing Jarace can do to improve his stock of staying with the franchise past this season, it's taking a significant step forward on the defensive side of the ball.

This is bigger than him being able to guard his yard, it's about doing the little things throughout the game.

Last season Walker averaged 5 rebounds per game but was playing nearly 26 minutes a night. There is no chance he averages that many minutes on a consistent basis with the roster expected to be at full strength, but that doesn't mean he can't get close to five rebounds per game with improved hustle and effort.

Walker has a 7-foot-2 wingspan and has a big frame that can be difficult for players to score over. He has to lean into being more physical and not worrying about foul trouble. The more he embraces the challenge of being physical with his defenders the better he will become at it.

Locking into the scheme, playing with a higher level of physicality, doing the small things like making deflections and taking charges, and being aggressive on the glass will have a drastic impact on Walker's stance within the orginzation.

Final Thoughts

Mar 10, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; Indiana Pacers forward Jarace Walker (5) drives to the basket against Sacramento Kings guard Daeqwon Plowden (29) during the third quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There is no denying that Walker's contract situation does feel somewhat similar to Bennedict Mathurin. Last season, Mathurin spent most of his time as a starter because of the injury to Haliburton and he performed well in that role. Despite having a good season, the team decided to move him in the Ivica Zubac trade. According to Rick Carlisle after one of the Pacers home games, he acknowledged that Indiana could not afford to pay him in restricted free agency.

This puts things in to perspective for Walker and his future with the Pacers. With Indiana in a difficult spot financially, extending Walker becomes more challenging unless they can find a deal that works within the team's financial plans, or they make another move to clear up salary cap space.

It should also be worth noting that Walker is one of the most tradable contracts on the roster. If he finds himself outside of the rotation because of poor play or because a Johnny Furphy or Ben Sheppard out plays him, Indiana will likely move on from him.

Right now it appears that Walker's a true 50-50 to be a part of the team long-term. He will need to prove the organization that he's worth investing in past this season by doing all of the things mentioned above. If he has an average to below-average season, I expect him to be moved by the NBA Trade Deadline.

You can follow me on X @AlexGoldenNBA and listen to my daily podcast, Setting The Pace, wherever you get your podcasts.