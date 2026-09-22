Report: James Johnson returning to Pacers on Exhibit-9 deal

Former Pacer and fan-favorite James Johnson appears to be joining his old team once again. At least for the time being.

According to Tony East of Forbes.com, Johnson is signing an Exhibit-9 deal and will be with the Pacers in training camp. He was recently with the team in Nashville for their players-only training. East also reports that the current salary cap situation makes it very unlikely that Johnson remains with the team once the regular season arrives.

James Johnson has been in the league since 2009 and has spent time with 10 different teams. He was with the Pacers from 2022-2025 before being away from the team last season.

"We like that! Our WHOLE team nice..."



James Johnson brought the HYPE through Indiana's Game 2 W to take a 2-0 series lead 🗣️🎙️🔊



NYK-IND Game 3: 8pm/et on TNT pic.twitter.com/e7NLOGDYI2 — NBA (@NBA) May 25, 2025

Johnson has averaged 7.4 points and 3.5 rebounds in his career, but is no longer known for his on-court ability. The reason he was such a fan favorite in Indy is because of his leadership, and ability to stand up for his teammates. He famously returned to the Pacers in 2024 to continue his "enforcer" role right after "game-ball gate" with the Milwaukee Bucks.

A few years back, Draymond Greene called Johnson "probably the most feared man in the NBA." Several NBA players have referred to Johnson as a man you don't want to mess with.

As a teammate, it's not just about Johnson having his teammates backs. He is also a mentor that sees the best in his guys.

"He's that positive voice that you need in the locker room."

"He had an answer for everything."

"It's painful to think of our team without him."

Those were all comments from Pacer players about Johnson's impact over the last few years.

Head Coach Rick Carlisle added this: "We don't have locker room problems, because we have him sitting over there."

Even if Johnson is only with the team over the summer and in training camp, it will still be viewed as valuable time. The conversations, work, and memories made in the months leading up to the season can be really important to a team that has big goals in the year ahead. Players will often point back to that one conversation or one relationship with a veteran that meant a lot to them and helped them find success that season, or in their career.

And who knows? Maybe James Johnson will find a way to stick around in some capacity. At least for now, it will be great seeing the fan and team-favorite wearing the blue and gold once again.