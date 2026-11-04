Siakam, Zubac & Oubre's status for Pacers-Grizzlies: Injuries, Odds & How to Watch

Game date, time and location: Wednesday, Nov. 4, 8:00 p.m. EST, FedExForum, Memphis, Tennessee

TV: CBS4 Indianapolis, DAZN (Indiana), DAZN, WATN ABC24 (Memphis)

Radio: 93.5 FM, 107.5 FM (Indiana), 92.9 FM, 680 AM (Memphis)

VITALS: The Memphis Grizzlies (6-1) and Indiana Pacers (2-6) meet for the first of two matchups in 2026-2027. Last season, the Grizzlies won the season series, 2-0.

The Pacers are 34-26 all-time in the regular season against the Grizzlies, including 21-8 at home and 13-18 on the road.

The Grizzlies head into this regular season with somewhat of a blank slate. With Ja Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Desmond Bane all playing for different teams, the Grizzlies have moved on to a young core surrounding No. 3 pick Cameron Boozer, 2024 No. 9 pick Zach Edey, 2025 No. 11 pick Cedric Coward and 2024 No. 39 pick Jaylen Wells, with veteran guard Ty Jerome running the show.

Most recently, the Grizzlies are coming off a, 135-134, loss to the New Orleans Pelicans.

The Pacers were slated to come back with a new and improved team with Tyrese Haliburton back from a torn achilles and Ivica Zubac and Kelly Oubre replacing Myles Turner and Bennedict Mathurin, but have gotten off to a very unhealthy start to the season, injury-wise.

The Pacers, on the other hand, are coming off a loss to the Atlanta Hawks.

Betting Lines (via FanDuel Sportsbook)

Spread: Pacers +5.5 (-105), Grizzlies -5.5 (-115)

Moneyline: Pacers +190, Grizzlies -230

Total points scored: 228.5 (over -115, under -105)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

QUOTABLE

Indiana Pacers guard Braden Smith after loss to Hawks on his big opportunity: "I would say excited. Obviously, we lost and that's kind of my main focus. Obviously, we're on a losing streak so that was my main priority, was to try to impact the game to try to help us win. Obviously, we were right there and just a couple things didn't go our way and obviously some stuff happens, but overall just excited to be out there."

PROJECTED STARTERS

PACERS

G Andrew Nembhard

G Aaron Nesmith

C Jay Huff

F Pascal Siakam

F Jarace Walker

GRIZZLIES

G Ty Jerome

G Cedric Coward

C Zach Edey

F Jaylen Wells

F Cameron Boozer

INJURY REPORT

PACERS

Ivica Zubac: Questionable - Ankle

Kelly Oubre: Questionable - Knee

Obi Toppin: Questionable - Back

Tyrese Haliburton: Out - Hamstring

TJ McConnell: Hamstring - Out

Johnny Furphy: Out - Knee

Ben Sheppard: Out - Knee

Jalen Slawson: Available - Knee (Two-Way)

Kobe Brown: Available - (Two-Way)

Braden Smith: Available - (Two-Way)

GRIZZLIES

Scotty Pippen Jr.: Out - Back

Quinten Post: Questionable - Ankle

Javon Small: Available - (Two-Way)

Jahmai Mashack: Available - (Two-Way)

Carson Cooper: Available - (Two-Way)

STORYLINES

Alexander Toledo is a contributor to Indiana Pacers On SI and producer/co-host of the Five on the Floor podcast, covering the Heat and NBA. He can be reached at Twitter: @tropicalblanket