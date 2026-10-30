Three things to watch in Pacers matchup vs Giannis, Heat

After snapping a four-game losing streak on Wednesday night to the Atlanta Hawks, Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Miami Heat look to use that positive moment to take down a hobbled Pacers team without two of their best players.

Without Tyrese Haliburton or Ivica Zubac, Indiana will need other players to step up and fill some pretty big shoes. Defending Giannis is a near-impossible task and without Big Zu clogging the paint, the margin for error is razor thin.

Bam Adebayo is coming off his strongest game of the season with 24 points, 9 rebounds, 3 assists and was team-beat in plus-minus at +22. He’s an All-Star level player who can post these types of numbers on any given night —so trying to contain him while also worrying about playing help-side defense on Giannis makes it a daunting task. Jay Huff and Larry Nance Jr. will have their hands full with this, but I expect the Pacers to throw multiple looks at Miami that won’t just be these two at the five.

Here are three reasons to watch this game.

1. Is the rivalry back?

Apr 19, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) shoots the ball while Milwaukee Bucks forward Bobby Portis (9) and forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) defend in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Over the last few seasons, the Pacers made enemies with their division rival the Milwaukee Bucks. Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bobby Portis were both a huge part of those head-to-head matchups, but they have been traded to a new team in Miami.

Indiana and Miami shared their disdain for one another during the early 2010s --and even a little bit in the late 2010s when Jimmy Butler and T.J. Warren got into it-- but it has been quite sometime since it felt like a rivalry was brewing between the two franchises. Now that Giannis (and Portis) are in Miami, it feels inevitable that these two teams will develop bad blood.

Things would be much more intense if Haliburton were playing in the game, but there is already history between Nembhard and Portis going back to the 2024 playoffs --and Giannis with the entire team over an overdramatic reaction to not obtaining his game ball.

Rivalries are great for the NBA, so if these two end up devloping one it will be great for the game. They just have to keep it clean and in between the lines. Play hard and keep the cheap shots out of it. We don't need to see any injuries or ejections --just a physical brand of basketball, with a little trash talk in between and a highly competitive game.

2. Who can step up to help Nembhard and Siakam?

Oct 28, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Aaron Nesmith (23) in the first half against the Philadelphia 76ers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Against the Philadelphia 76ers the Pacers looked like a team without a sail when both Siakam and Nembhard were off the floor. While it will be nearly impossible to go stretches of the game without at least one of them out there, the rest of the roster has to raise their level of play, but specifically when they're off the floor.

Quenton Jackson is the leader in this department as he will be the one tasked with setting up the offense. He's plays the game with a ton of energy and scrappiness, but he has to orchestrate the offense at a higher level and get the team good looks. Obi Toppin is the team's best bench player and they will have to find ways to get him going, even though Miami's strength is their front court.

Aaron Nesmith, Kelly Oubre Jr. and Jarace Walker will also need to provide a ton of two-way play here as they deal with Andrew Wiggins, Klay Thompson, Pelle Larson and Tim Hardaway Jr. The Heat prioritized shooting in free agency, and if these guys get open looks from outside while so much attention is focused on the Bam-Giannis duo, it could be a long night for Indiana.

Offensively, Nesmith, Oubre and Walker have to give more than they have this season. Outside shooting has been a struggle for the Pacers early into the season, but they have to knock down their open looks and make Miami pay. Efficient shooting --whether from outside or inside the arc-- is the only way that Indiana can sustain enough offense outside of Siakam and Nembhard for success.

Jalen Slawson Time

Oct 23, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Max Christie (0) shoots the ball while Indiana Pacers forward Jalen Slawson (18) defends in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After the Pacers loss to the 76ers, Rick Carlisle admitted that he should've played Slawson more against the Bucks on Monday night and that he is a huge lift to their team when he's on the floor.

Last season, Slawson was given the daunting task of guarding Giannis but that experience could pay off in tonight's matchup as he will likely be given that opportunity. Indiana is thin at center with Zubac out, and playing Slawson at the small-ball five has been a something thing we've seen from the Pacers this past week.

His ability to guard multiple positions, paired with his relentless effort on the defensive side of the ball makes him a hard player to take off the floor. With how little Nance and Huff have provided in their extended playing time, there isn't a good reason to keep Slawson's minutes low.

Offensively there are limitations to what he can provide, but defensively he is one of the Pacers' best. Strong defense can generate easier scoring opportunities and both Indiana and Miami rank Top 10 in fastbreak points.

Where to Watch and Listen to the Game; Carlisle OUT

Mar 29, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard (2) celebrates with center Jay Huff (32) a made shot in the second half against the Miami Heat at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Rick Carlisle will not be with the team tonight so Lloyd Pierce will be serving as Head Coach.

You can watch tonight's game locally on the Pacers streaming app, DAZN. If you have Direct TV, the broadcast has been picked up on channel 671. If you're out of market, you can stream the game on NBA League Pass.

If you're unable to watch the game, you can listen on the Pacers' flagship station 93.5 and 107.5 The Fan. You can also listen to the radio brodcast via NBA League Pass.

Tonight's game will be played at 7:00 PM EST.

You can follow me on X @AlexGoldenNBA and listen to my daily podcast, Setting The Pace, wherever you get your podcasts.

Don’t miss our next story. Make Pacers on SI a Preferred Source on Google to see more from us in your search results.Click Here.