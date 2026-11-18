After being denied their first three-game win streak since Jan 8-12 due to Sunday’s 131-124 loss in Philadelphia, the Pacers hope to win a third straight home game for the first time since Jan. 31 as they look to pull off an upset against the Houston Rockets. Indiana lost 13 of its final 14 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse last season and opened this season 0-5 before last week’s victories over Washington and New York.

Indy got off to a great start in Philly, scoring 35 points in the first quarter before being overtaken and falling despite a 67-point second half. Siakam scored 31 points to lead six Pacers in double-figures, but had just two rebounds.

Already missing injured All-Star Tyrese Haliburton, were without starting combo guard Andrew Nembhard. The playmaker is listed as questionable for this contest, which would again require Texas A&M product Quenton Jackson and super sub T.J. McConnell to play more minutes. The duo combined for 27 points, 11 rebounds and 13 assists against the Sixers.

Miami took advantage of Amen Thompson’s absence and blitzed Houston from the jump in a 128-110 rout that doubled as its most lopsided loss of the young season, leaving it at 1-1 on its current four-game road trip that culminates in Denver on Friday.

The Rockets got 23 points from Alperen Sengun against the Heat, but were outscored 29-15 in the opening quarter, falling despite outrebounding Miami 52-40. Houston shot just 10-for-36 from 3-point range (27.8 percent) and were destroyed 24-8 in fast break points. Kevin Durant shot 8 of 19.

Houston has surrendered season-highs in points allowed in three straight games, beating Utah (125-118) and Washington (147-119) before the setback in South Florida.

It aims to get back on track by being stingier in Indiana, but won’t know the status of standout defender Thompson until closer to tip-off since he’s listed as questionable with the same left knee soreness that kept him out against Miami.

The Pacers were swept in last season’s contests against the Rockets, losing consecutive games in this series they trail 60-47 for the first time since 2019. Indiana had won nine consecutive encounters from Aug. 12, 2020-Feb. 6, 2024 and had a five-game home win streak snapped in the most recent matchup on Feb. 2. Houston won 118-114 behind 39 points, 16 rebounds and five assists from Sengun. Siakam scored 27 points in a losing cause.

Game date, time and location: Wednesday, Nov. 18, 7:10 p.m. ET, Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Indiana

TV: Space City Home Network (Houston), DAZN (Indiana)

Radio: Sportstalk 790 AM (Houston), 1070 “The Fan” (Indiana)

PROJECTED STARTERS

ROCKETS

F Jabari Smith Jr.

F Alperen Sengun

C Steven Adams

G Fred VanVleet

G/F Kevin Durant

PACERS

F Aaron Nesmith

F Pascal Siakam

C Ivica Zubac

G Andrew Nembhard

G Kelly Oubre, Jr.

INJURY REPORT

ROCKETS

G Amen Thompson: Questionable, Left Knee Soreness

C Clint Capela: Out, Right Ankle Sprain

F Julian Phillips: Out, G League - Two-way

G/F Quadir Copeland: Out, G League - Two-way

PACERS

G Tyrese Haliburton: Out, Left Hamstring Strain

G Andrew Nembhard: Questionable, Left Hip Soreness/Tightness

G T.J. McConnell: Probable, Right Hamstring Strain

F/G Johnny Furphy: Out, Right ACL Repair/Surgery

G Ben Sheppard: Out, Left Meniscus Surgery

BETTING LINES (via DraftKings Sportsbook )

Spread: Rockets -7.5 (-112), Pacers +7.5 (-108)

Moneyline: Rockets -304, Pacers +247

Total points scored: 225.5 (Over -106, Under -115)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

QUOTABLE

"He’s getting there. At some point, somebody’s gonna ask, ‘Hey, is there any way he’ll play in November?' I don’t think it’s out of question, but we’re not in the position to put a hard date on anything. There’s nothing happening in the near-term." - Pacers HC Rick Carlisle on Tyrese Haliburton’s progress towards a return