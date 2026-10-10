INDIANAPOLIS -- It had been 472 days since the Pacers superstar point guard had played on an NBA court when he returned in preseason action Wednesday evening.

In one half of play, Tyrese Haliburton scored 7 points on 3-8 shooting, dished out 6 assists to just 1 turnover, and showed flashes on defense with 2 blocks and a steal. This was a strong statline for a player returning after missing nearly 16 months and playing just 16 total minutes.

Unfortunately in his return, the face of the Pacers franchise suffered a mild injury.

Carlisle Provides Injury Update

Haliburton will miss Saturday night's preseason matchup against the Atlanta Hawks after "sustaining a mild tweak of the right ankle in the game at Iowa State," per Rick Carlisle.

Coach Carlisle shared that Haliburton was limited in practice Friday and that the MRI results were positive.

"He was limited yesterday in practice," Carlisle told the media before the game against the Hawks. "He's doing better each day. They did an MRI of this, and everything looks really good."

Rick Carlisle says Tyrese Haliburton will not play in tonight’s game versus the Atlanta Hawks after “sustaining a mild tweak of the right ankle” against the Minnesota Timberwolves in Ames, Iowa.



“He was limited yesterday in practice,” Carlisle said. “Did an MRI and everything… pic.twitter.com/cCkcCe8EGd — Alex Golden (@AlexGoldenNBA) October 10, 2026

No Concerns with Achilles

If there were any concerns about his Achilles, Carlisle reassured that there are no issues there.

"The Achilles looks great," Carlisle reassured. "All the doctors looked at it and it's just gonna be a matter of him working through it."

Plans for the Upcoming Week

Hali at practice. | Pacers YouTube

The hope is that Haliburton will be a full-go in practice on Monday, but Carlisle couldn't confirm anything.

"We're hopeful that he practices Monday and plays Tuesday," Carlisle said. "If he's not ready to play Tuesday, then we'll get him ready for Friday."

Although he is not participating in the Pacers second preseason game, he was on the court for a small portion of the team's pregame warmups.

Pacers Upcoming Games

After Satrday's game against the Hawks, Indiana will play two more games: Tuesday evening against the Oklahoma City Thunder at the Paycom Center, and Friday night at Gainbridge Fieldhouse against the Milwaukee Bucks.

You can watch the entire preseason on DAZN, the new home of the Indiana Pacers television broadcast. All preseason games will also be availbe on the Pacers radio flagship station 93.5 and 107.5 The Fan.

You can follow me on X @AlexGoldenNBA and listen to my daily podcast, Setting The Pace, wherever you get your podcasts.

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