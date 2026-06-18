There will be a lot of attention directed at Ivica Zubac next season for the Indiana Pacers. Last season's Eastern Conference Champions lost Myles Turner in free agency, and then put a very solid package together to trade for their new center. After losing their draft pick in the process, this team will clearly need Zubac to deliver. And they fully expect him to do so.

According to a recent report from Sam Amick of the Athletic, the other center the Pacers were trying to acquire at that time was Utah's Walker Kessler. Amick said: "League sources say the Pacers pursued Kessler at the trade deadline before pivoting to the deal for Ivica Zubac."

Assuming the cost was the same or very similar, was that pivot the right decision? Only time can tell in a situation like this, but we can at least evaluate what we know.

Walker Kessler will turn 25 years old this July, while Zubac turned 29 in March. You could argue the younger player would be more appealing, but it's not always that simple. Zubac is currently locked up for two more seasons at a very affordable 19.5 million per year, while Walker Kessler is set to be a restricted free agent.

The uncertainty of the cost and commitment plays a big factor here. What about the production on the court?

Both players dealt with injuries this past season, with Kessler only playing in five games for Utah, while Zubac playing in 48 games between the Clippers and Pacers.

Shades of difference... or more?

Neither player has been much of a threat from behind the arc, and both players were double-double machines the previous season. Kessler averaged 11 points and 12 rebounds per game a year ago, while Zubac averaged 14 and 11 this past season, and 16.8 and 12.6 the year before. Zubac has a much longer track record and has been praised for his basketball IQ and ability to screen and get teammates open. If Kessler was Indiana's top choice, it's very possible they pivoted to the better option.

Mar 18, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers center Ivica Zubac (40) reacts to a basket in the first half against the Portland Trail Blazers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Until next season, it's easy for fans to play GM and have a strong opinion on what Zubac will or won't do for the Pacers. The reality is, we haven't seen him play with Tyrese Haliburton for a single second. We haven't seen what the new-look Pacers starting five can do together.

Personally, I think it's going to be a great fit despite Zu's lack of outside game thus far in his career. His ability to get guys open, create space, and utilize different actions will help a team that didn't have much production at the center position when they needed it most a year ago. The Pacers also now have a rebounding beast and a guy who can hold his own against the top centers in the game.

It was a long season for the Pacers, and the off-season might also feel like a slog. When October rolls around, and the Pacers add Haliburton and Zubac to the starting lineup, it could be well worth the wait.