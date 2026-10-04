Kelly Oubre Jr. and Ivica Zubac Shine in Pacers Fan Jam

INDIANAPOLIS -- The Indiana Pacers hosted their annual Fan Jam event on Sunday afternoon. The sold-out event provided fans with an opportunity to watch a 12-minute intrasquad scrimmage game and a sing-and-dance-off featuring rookies Braden Smith, Rienk Mast, and Keba Keita.

The Pacers’ training camp roster comprises twenty players. For the intrasquad scrimmage, they divided the teams into ten players each.

The White Team featured Tyrese Haliburton, Andrew Nembhard, Aaron Nesmith, Pascal Siakam, Ivica Zubac, Kobe Brown, James Johnson, and Keba Keita. Johnny Furphy and Quenton Jackson were also part of the White Team but did not participate in today’s game.

The Blue Team consisted of Braden Smith, Kelly Oubre Jr., Jarace Walker, Obi Toppin, Jay Huff, Ben Sheppard, Jalen Slawson, and Rienk Mast. T.J. McConnell and Larry Nance Jr. were also part of the Blue Team but did not play in today’s game.

The First 6 Minutes

Kelly Oubre Jr. celebrates a made three at Fan Jam. | Pacers Instagram

The White Team scored the first basket of the game when Haliburton drove into the paint and dished it off to Zubac for the easy two. However, this would be the only time that the White Team had the lead.

On the ensuing possession, Walker slam dunked an offensive rebound off an Oubre missed shot and that got the blue team rolling. Next, Oubre started a run of his own. He drove right past Haliburton for an easy two and then splashed a corner three.

After a Nesmith missed three, Oubre rebounded the ball and threw a full-court pass to Toppin. As Toppin was falling out of bounds he threw a touch pass to the cutting Huff who flushed it home for two. Following that play, Smith intercepted a pass from Haliburton to Nembhard and laid it in for two. The White Team called a timeout trailing 11-4.

Huff and JJ laugh | Alex Golden | Sports Illustrated

The White Team went to Siakam in the mid-post, but he missed a contested jumper over Toppin. The Blue Team got the ball and pushed it ahead to Oubre for the easy two (13-4). After Zubac missed two threes, Toppin made his only shot of the game when he splashed a three right in front of his mother, wife and kids (16-4).

Zubac was finally able to stop the run as he corralled a missed three-point shot by Brown and laid it in for two (16-6). However, the Blue Team worked the ball around the horn and found Oubre for another three-point shot (19-6). The following play saw Nesmith overshoot a step back jumper but the ball landed in the lap of Zubac and he laid in the offensive rebound (19-8).

After Sheppard missed a pair of free throws and Haliburton threw the ball away on the baseline, Mast found Oubre cutting down low for two (21-8). Nesmith converted an and-1 on the next play to cut the lead to ten (21-11).

The Final 6 Minutes

Haliburton makes two-point shot over Sheppard in intrasquad scrimmage. | Pacers Instagram

Receiving a pass from Smith, Slawson drove from the top of the key and converted the layup (23-11). On the ensuing play, Haliburton hit a beautiful stepback jumper over Smith and drew the foul. He converted the old-fashioned three-point play and cut the lead to 9 (23-14). Smith made up for the foul on Haliburton by burying a three over Zubac to push the lead back to twelve (26-14). Haliburton then hit another stepback midrange jumper, this time over Sheppard (26-16).

Entering the game to a thunderous applause was Johnson. The White Team got a stop and pushed the ball in transaction. Siakam missed an elbow three, but Zubac was there to cleanup the garbage and slammed it home (26-18). After a Blue Team timeout, Huff splashed an elbow three to push the lead back to double digits (29-18), but Haliburton matched Huff's three, by drilling a stepback top-of-the-key three (29-21).

After Huff lost the ball on the drive, Haliburton pushed the ball in transition and found Nembhard for an easy two (29-23). The man with the hot hand ended the White Team's run, as Oubre drilled his third three of the game to push the lead back to nine (32-23). Haliburton missed a three on the next play for the White Team, and Toppin was fouled by Nesmith on a top-of-the-key three. He connected on all of them to push the lead back to twelve (35-23).

Oubre and Furphy | Pacers Instagram

Both teams went onto miss a few of their next shots, but once again, Oubre was there to score for the Blue Team, tipping in a missed Smith three-point shot, extending the lead (37-23). Haliburton had a terrific save on the offensive side of the floor and found Siakam at the top of the key. With the defense collapsing, he threw it over to Nembhard who made a nice floater (37-25). Huff missed a three and the Pacers pushed it out in transition to Siakam. He was fouled and scored his only point of the game, going 1-2 from the free throw line (37-26).

With 20.1 seconds left in the game, Siakam fouled Huff and he went to the free throw line for two. He connected on both to score the final points for the Blue Team (39-26). Haliburton pushed the ball down the floor, dribbled behind his back to freeze the defense and then found Zubac at the rim for the easy two (39-28). This would be the last points of the game as the Blue Team dribbled out the clock and secured the victory.

Official Box Score

The Blue Team

Player Field Goal

FGM-FGA 3 Pointers

3PM-3PA FTs

FTM-FTA Rebounds

OR-DR Points Assists Steals Blocks TOVs Minutes Fouls Oubre Jr. 7-10 3-6 0-0 1-2 17 1 0 0 0 10:20 1 Huff 2-3 1-2 2-2 1-1 7 0 0 0 1 8:59 0 Toppin 1-2 1-1 3-3 0-3 6 2 0 0 1 10:47 0 Smith 2-4 1-2 0-0 0-1 5 2 1 0 1 9:31 2 Walker 1-5 0-2 0-0 2-2 2 3 1 0 0 9:35 0 Slawson 1-1 0-0 0-0 0-1 2 0 1 0 0 4:09 2 Sheppard 0-1 0-1 0-2 0-0 0 0 0 0 0 5:26 0 Mast 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 1 0 0 0 1:13 0

The White Team

Player Field Goal

FGM-FGA 3 Pointers

3PM-3PA FTs

FTM-FTA Rebounds

OR-DR Points Assists Steals Blocks TOVs Minutes Fouls Zubac 6-7 0-0 0-2 3-3 12 0 0 0 0 10:47 0 Haliburton 3-6 1-3 1-1 1-1 8 4 0 0 3 10:42 0 Nembhard 2-4 0-2 0-0 0-1 4 1 1 0 0 10:47 0 Nesmith 1-5 0-3 1-1 0-1 3 0 0 0 0 9:35 2 Siakam 0-3 0-2 1-2 0-1 1 0 1 0 0 12:00 2 Keita 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-1 0 0 0 0 0 1:13 0 Johnson 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 1 0 0 1:46 1 Brown 0-1 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 0 0 0 0 3:10

Rookie Sing-And-Dance-Off

Braden Smith singing Die Young by Ke$ha pic.twitter.com/xg0L1vfaDX — Alex Golden (@AlexGoldenNBA) October 4, 2026

The Pacers rookies participated in a sing-and-dance competition.



Smith emerged victorious after out-dancing Mast, despite both of them struggling to perform “The Dougie.”

Singing Performances

Keita - Party in the USA by Miley Cyrus

Mast - I Want You Back by The Jackson 5

Smith - Die Young by Ke$ha

Final Thoughts

Zubac slams home the missed shot on the offensive rebound. | Pacers Instagram

Although it was a scrimmage game, the new additions to the team stood out the most. Oubre Jr. was terrific on both sides of the ball. His activity was noticeable and he thrived playing in the fast-paced offense.

During the game’s opening possession, Oubre executed a beautiful lob pass to Toppin, but the defense intercepted it. During practice, Huff had mentioned that Oubre has a knack for throwing lobs. Although the play didn’t result in a two-point conversion, it showcased Oubre’s accuracy, thereby supporting Huff’s claim.

For the White Team, they shot a woeful 1-11 from three. Thankfully Zubac was able to dominate in the paint with 12 points on 6-7 shooting. His presence was felt in the game, and had his teammates connected on half of their misses from three, this would have been a much closer ball game.

It was good to see Haliburton get some offense going later in the game, connecting on all of his stepback jumpers. The starters struggles offensively put them in a hole early on and they weren't able to overcome it.

You can follow me on X @AlexGoldenNBA and listen to my daily podcast, Setting The Pace, wherever you get your podcasts.

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