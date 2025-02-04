Pacers May Be Forced to Do Something For First Time In Over 20 Years
The Indiana Pacers have been the best team in the NBA since the month of January started. They have lost just twice since 2025 started.
Indiana has vaulted up to fourth in the standings in the Eastern Conference standings. They even have a two-game lead for that spot over the Milwaukee Bucks.
The Pacers have a chance to keep together this great roster or make a move at the trade deadline. They have just a couple of days to decide.
One of the reasons why they would make a move is because Myles Turner is a free agent at the end of the season, and he is going to want a lot of money. In fact, it could be too much money.
Read more: Retaining Myles Turner Could Cause Big Problems For Pacers Down The Line
Turner is going to command something in the realm of $30 million per year, especially because there aren't a lot of centers hitting the market this offseason.
If the Pacers want to retain him, it could force them to do something they haven't done in 20 years. That's paying the luxury tax.
The only way to keep the current roster intact is to make payments into the tax next season. Indiana is a team that values continuity and chemistry, and Turner is a team leader.
Turner is a center who can stretch the floor and is coveted across the league, so the Pacers would be smart to keep him. In order to keep him around, the Pacers will likely have to pay the luxury tax for the first time since 2005.
Herb Simon usually does not like to spend a lot of money on his team, but the team has been able to succeed despite that low spending. Simon also wants to have a team that wins now, though.
More Pacers news: Pacers Being Linked to $94M Forward Again Before Trade Deadline
Indiana would certainly have a team that wins now if they keep Turner around. Keeping around a player like that would help them be a contender for the next couple of years.
It's likely that the Pacers end up paying the tax to keep Turner, barring something unforeseen. But who knows, everything is on the table after the crazy Luka Doncic trade.
Turner is averaging 15.6 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 1.6 assists per game so far this season.
More Indiana Pacers news: Pacers Could Add Six-Time All-Star Following Trade Drama
Mavericks Explored Trade With Pacers Before Blockbuster Lakers Deal: Report
For more news and notes on the Indiana Pacers, visit Indiana Pacers on SI.