Pacers Could Add Six-Time All-Star Following Trade Drama
Would the 27-20 Indiana Pacers, riding high on a three-game win streak and having won eight of their last 10 games, make a blockbuster roster shakeup at this season's February 6 trade deadline?
One multi-time All-Star who could become available in a potential deal is Sacramento Kings small forward DeMar DeRozan. The 6-foot-6 wing inked a three-year, $73.9 million deal in a three-team sign-and-trade over the summer, largely on the promise of playing next to fellow 2023 All-Stars De'Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis.
Shams Charania of ESPN reported earlier this week that that dream may be over sooner rather than later.
Fox was apparently hoping to be traded away prior to hitting free agency in the summer of 2026.
On Sunday, it happened. Fox was shipped off the San Antonio Spurs to play next to superstar center Victor Wembanyama, while two-time All-Star Chicago Bulls swingman Zach LaVine was flipped to the Kings.
More Pacers: Indiana Has Reportedly Received Significant Offers for Starter Ahead of Trade Deadline
While talking to hosts Michelle Beadle, Lou Williams and Chandler Parsons of FanDuel TV's "Run It Back" prior to the trade, DeRozan expressed hesitation about his own long-term future in Sacramento, were Fox to be moved. Now that he has been... perhaps it's time for the Pacers to pounce.
“Yeah, it's tough, because looking at the landscape, before I came here, those [are] the guys I talked to was Fox, Domas [Sabonis] and Malik [Monk]. Those [were] the core guys that made it easy for me to make my decision to play here. A key player, key juggernaut in Fox, not knowing the future of that, it does make it tough."
More Pacers: Isaiah Stewart Suspended for Flagrant Foul Incident Against Pacers
At 35 years old and in his 16th NBA season, DeRozan acknowledged his own encroaching NBA mortality, and touched on hoping to be in a winning environment through his pro dotage."I don't have much time left," DeRozan said.
"I'm not trying to play another five years, trying to maximize the opportunity we have now to play with a great team," DeRozan added. "You never know when dominoes fall the wrong way when it comes to [an] organization it makes it tough. So it's something that we've just got to weigh out and see, and in the meantime just make the most of it. So we'll see how it pans out.”
This year, DeRozan is averaging 21.5 points on .482/.319/.863 shooting splits, 3.7 rebounds, and 3.6 assists a night. He is not a floor spacer and plays at a more deliberate pace than most of Indiana (although, notably, All-Star power forward Pascal Siakam is also a bit slower than the other starters). Still, he rarely misses games, is an excellent passer, is a great shooter from the midrange, and has a knack for drawing contact and getting to the foul line.
Indiana Forward Pascal Siakam Selected for Third Career All-Star Team
Indiana's Tyrese Haliburton Surprisingly Snubbed From 2025 NBA All-Star Game
For all the latest news and notes on the Indiana Pacers, stay tuned to Pacers On SI.