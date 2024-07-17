Former Indiana Pacers forward, current free agent James Johnson takes in Pacers vs Brooklyn Nets summer league game
LAS VEGAS — Forward James Johnson, who spent the last two seasons with the Indiana Pacers, was courtside for the Pacers first summer league battle with the Brooklyn Nets despite still being a free agent.
Johnson, 37, finished up a one-year deal when the 2023-24 season ended and is still unsigned by any team. He was with the blue and gold for each of the past two seasons on various agreements — across several transactions, Johnson has inked six contracts with Indiana. Clearly, the team values the veteran leadership that he contributes.
Just after Pacers-Nets began last Friday, Johnson entered Cox Pavilion with forwards Pascal Siakam and Obi Toppin. Toppin and Siakam have signed a contract with Indiana during this offseason, but Johnson is still a free agent.
Johnson sat courtside with several current members of the Pacers, including Siakam, Toppin, James Wiseman, Isaiah Jackson, Myles Turner, and Bennedict Mathurin. They were all taking in summer league action — Indiana fell to Brooklyn in overtime.
"To have me back to keep helping these young guys get better is the biggest payment of all," Johnson said of getting re-signed a half-dozen times by Indiana. He chatted with Pacers on SI for a one-on-one interview last season. "But you know, when you get those contracts, it really shows how much they appreciate you."
The Pacers still have an open roster spot, and while they are flirting with the luxury tax line, they could fit in a player on a one-year, minimum salary deal and still be under the luxury tax threshold. Should both Indiana and Johnson be interested in an agreement, it is feasible.
But at this time, and with summer league still going on, the direction of the back end of the Pacers roster is not clear. Johnson still has a relationship with the players, though, and is as well liked of a teammate as there is in the NBA.
In two seasons with the blue and gold, Johnson averaged 2.2 points and 1.3 rebounds per game. He made 27 appearances and even started once. On May 14, he appeared in a playoff game for 60 seconds — his first playoff appearance since the 2017-18 season.
The Pacers still have three two-way contract slots to fill and one roster spot, though two of their players (Wiseman and Kendall Brown) are on contracts that aren't fully guaranteed. After some summer league evaluation, perhaps the roster could be shuffled around and finalized. Johnson was not at either of the most recent two summer league outings — no rostered Pacers player was at either one outside of the guys on the summer league team.
Indiana's summer group next plays on Thursday when they take on the Denver Nuggets.
