Former Indiana Pacers wing Doug McDermott still a free agent late in 2024 offseason
With September approaching, Doug McDermott is still a free agent. The veteran NBA wing last played for the Indiana Pacers but is still looking for his next basketball home.
McDermott, 32, was traded to the Pacers in February. Indiana sent away Buddy Hield and took back McDermott and second-round draft capital while also bringing in some players that were instantly waived. When healthy, McDermott was the last player in Indiana's rotation.
He played in 18 games for the blue and gold last season and averaged 4.2 points per game. He has been a sharpshooter for his entire career, but his long-range attempts weren't falling at the rate he hoped (32.1%) with the Pacers last season.
The Creighton product played in 10 playoff games as well, and he shot better (37.5%) from long range in that setting. Indiana went on a run to the Eastern Conference Finals in 2023-24.
McDermott has shot better than 40% from long range in all but one season since 2017-18. He is a top-tier shooter. His game is limited elsewhere, as he pointed out when discussing his exit interviews with the San Antonio Spurs, but he certainly has one high-level skill.
He is still looking for a basketball home for the 2024-25 campaign. And there aren't many roster spots left — depending on how many teams are willing to use their 15th roster slot vs keeping it open for flexibility and financial reasons, there are roughly 10 roster spots available in the NBA. McDermott is not eligible for a two-way deal.
For his career, the North Dakota native has averaged 8.9 points and 2.2 rebounds per game. He was a lottery pick in the 2014 NBA Draft, and if he plays in the coming season, he will have 11 years of experience.
