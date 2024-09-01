Indiana Pacers currently have second-fewest fully-guaranteed contracts among NBA teams
The Indiana Pacers are currently one of just five teams carrying 12 or fewer players on contracts that are not fully guaranteed, per HoopsRumors. As of his writing, only the Cleveland Cavaliers have fewer players with fully guaranteed deals.
Indiana is flirting with the luxury tax line right now, so they are in need of all the financial flexibility they can get. Their front office has to be certain a player will produce for them when handing out guaranteed money, largely due to small salary cap growth this summer.
As it stands, four of Indiana's 16 players with standard contracts are signed to deals that aren't fully guaranteed. That could lead to some competition at the back end of their roster in training camp and during the first few months of the season. The four players are James Wiseman ($500k guaranteed), James Johnson ($750k guaranteed), Kendall Brown ($0 guaranteed), and Cole Swider ($0 guaranteed).
For Indiana, that reality provides flexibility. They could clear over $7 million from their books by waiving all of those players before the season starts — though Wiseman and Johnson were just signed and given guaranteed money this offseason, so those two would appear safe heading into opening night. Johnson, in particular, is a beloved vet. He's signed over a half-dozen deals with the franchise in the last two years.
The way the Pacers finances are set up would allow them to keep 15 players entering the season and stay under the tax (unless a few players hit difficult incentives), but they would be close to the line. Swider and Brown appear to be in a battle for the final spot on the roster, though it's possible neither is kept, and two-way players can have their contract converted/promoted. There's optionality for the blue and gold with their team, something this front office loves.
All contracts become fully guaranteed on January 10, 2025. Until then, the Pacers will have flexibility and will be constantly evaluating.
