Indiana Pacers one of seven teams with more than two picks in 2024 NBA Draft
The Indiana Pacers have one of the more unique NBA Draft setups in the league this season. They hold many picks, yet none in the first round.
Indiana traded their first-round draft pick to Toronto, but they acquired selections from Toronto and New Oreans last season. That means the Pacers have three picks this year, and all of them are in the second round. In total, they are one of just seven teams with more than two picks, but the other six franchises all own a first-round choice. Five of them possess a lottery pick.
The Pacers know they are limited in this draft but still hope to add talent. It may be difficult for them to make three selections with their few available roster spots, but with three open two-way contract slots it is possible. Their highest pick is 36th overall.
"You can kind of see where the holes that you just need to fill in from a balanced depth chart [perspective]. But we're always going to be trying to find the best player we can get, too," Pacers general manager Chad Buchanan said of the draft.
After 36, Indiana will pick 49th and 50th, barring trades. It's an odd reality, yet one that is worth it for the blue and gold after acquiring Siakam. It's rare to see a team have a high number of picks yet not have any in the first round with strong quality.
"With pick 36 we'll probably try to get the best player we can get. Ideally, it's at a position where we have a roster depth need," Buchanan shared.
The Pacers will work out between 35 and 40 players as a part of their pre-draft preparation. Those sessions have featured up-tempo play and an easy-going vibe. NBA legend and Pacers consultant Larry Bird was at one of the workouts, which left a few prospects starstruck.
The NBA Draft begins on June 26 and spans two days this year for the first time ever.
