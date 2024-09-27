Indiana Pacers sign Tyler Polley, Keisei Tominaga to Exhibit 10 contracts
The Indiana Pacers officially signed two players to training camp contracts on Thursday.
Tyler Polley, who agreed to an Exhibit 10 deal with the Pacers about a week ago, and Keisei Tominaga, who agreed to the same type of contract back in July, both put pen to paper with the Pacers on Thursday. Neither player has their G League rights owned by any team, so Indiana will acquire them in this transaction.
The release from the Pacers announcing the agreements says that both contracts are Exhibit 10 deals. That means both players are currently on one-year, non-guaranteed minimum contracts that can be converted to two-way deals at any time. The significantly more likely reason for the Exhibit 10 language is to give Tominaga and Polley a bonus if they report to the Pacers G League affiliate, the Indiana Mad Ants, for at least 60 days in the coming season. They could be waived early in the training camp process to get that process started.
Tominaga played his college basketball at Nebraska while Polley played at UConn. Polley has two years of professional experience in Europe — this is Tominaga's first year as a pro.
The Pacers now have 21 players under contract, the maximum allowed for the offseason. If they want to sign another player, such as their reported agreement with Josiah-Jordan James, they will need to waive someone or trade someone away.
Media day for Indiana is on Monday, then they start training camp the following Tuesday.
