Indiana Pacers to sign Tyler Polley to exhibit 10 contract
The Indiana Pacers plan to sign forward Tyler Polley to an Exhibit 10 contract, league sources told Pacers On SI on Friday.
Polley, 25, was a five-year college player at UConn — his NCAA career with the Huskies ended in 2022. Since then, the six-foot-nine-inch forward has been playing overseas in Greece. He's played for two different pro clubs.
With Connecticut, Polley averaged 7.6 points and 1.6 rebounds per game during his final season. His athleticism pops, and he's grown as a shooter since entering the college ranks. With the Huskies, he knocked down 37.2% of his shots from beyond the arc.
Now, he's headed to the NBA side of things. On an Exhibit 10 deal, Polley will almost certainly end up with the Pacers G League affiliate, the Indiana Mad Ants, for the coming season. The Mad Ants will play games and practice in the Pacers facilities during the coming season, so it's a good setup for G Leaguers.
The Mad Ants are still building their roster for the coming campaign and have open tryouts early next month. The Pacers, meanwhile, have a largely full roster. 19 of their 21 offseason spots are accounted for, and the team has opted not to bring Exhibit 10 players into training camp in past seasons.
Currently, beyond Polley, the players who have reportedly agreed to Exhibit 10 deals with Indiana are Keisei Tominaga and Josiah-Jordan James. None of those players have their G League rights owned by a franchise, so they need to spend at least one day of training camp with the Pacers to have their G League rights go to the Mad Ants. Because the blue and gold only have two roster spots but three players they have agreed to Exhibit 10 deals with, they'll have to make the signings in multiple waves.
The Pacers could begin signing their Exhibit 10 players as soon as next Monday. Ian Begley of SNY was the first to report the Pacers agreement with Polley. He added that the team recently saw him workout in Las Vegas.
