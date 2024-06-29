Josiah-Jordan James says he's joining Indiana Pacers on Exhibit 10 contract
Tennessee Volunteers forward Josiah-Jordan James told the Knoxville News Sentinel that he will be joining the Inidana Pacers on an Exhibit 10 contract, per Tennessee athletics beat writer Mike Wilson.
Exhibit 10 deals are one-year, minimum salary agreements that are non guaranteed. They can be converted to a two-way contract at any time, but the most common use of contracts that contain Exhibit 10 language is for G League bonuses. If a player on an Exhibit 10 deal is waived by an NBA team and then reports to their G League affiliate for 60+ days, they receive a negotiated bonus.
James will also play for the Pacers in summer league, per Wilson.
The 23-year old went undrafted in this week's NBA Draft. He spent five seasons playing for Rick Barnes at Tennessee, including three NCAA Tournament Runs. The most recent of them reached the Elite 8.
During his final season with the Volunteers, James averaged 8.4 points and 6.4 rebounds per game. In his best scoring season, he reached 10.3 points per game. His true shooting percentage and defensive numbers reached peak levels during his final NCAA campaign.
The South Carolina native played his high school basketball with Pacers forward Aaron Nesmith, and they have remained close since. "I've known Aaron since I was in sixth grade," said James of the relationship. "When we really got serious about the game of basketball, we pushed each other." James said he tries to model his game after Nesmith, and the Pacers forward has given him important advice in recent years.
Those comments were made on May 31, which is the day that James performed a pre-draft workout with the Pacers. Nesmith was an observer as the Tennessee product tried to prove to Indiana decision makers that he belongs in the pros.
"This organization is second-to-none," James said of the Pacers that day.
Summer league training camp begins next week, then there is a gap before NBA training camp. Depending on how the Pacers handle their Exhibit 10 contracts this year, James could be a part of camp — though it's possible he is signed and waived one day apart so the blue and gold can capture his G League rights.
