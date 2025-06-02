NBA Executive Picks Surprising Pacers Star as Being 'Steph Curry-esque'
Two-time All-NBA Indiana Pacers point guard Tyrese Haliburton is apparently channeling 11-time All-NBA Golden State Warriors legend Stephen Curry in one key aspect.
More Indiana Pacers News: Former Pacers All-Star Fires Off Hilarious Jab at Shaquille O’Neal
Haliburton has guided the Pacers to the NBA Finals, where they will face off against the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Funnily enough, Indiana's last Finals berth, in 2000, happened after the Reggie Miller-era squad defeated the Knicks in the Eastern Conference Finals. The Pacers have yet to win their first league title. They fell in the 2000 Finals to the Shaquille O'Neal/Kobe Bryant iteration of the Los Angeles Lakers.
In a masterful 130-121 Game 4 Pacers victory that may have just cemented his status as one of the league's best 10 current players, Haliburton scored 32 points on 11-of-23 shooting from the field (5-of-12 from distance) and 5-of-6 free throw shooting, 15 assists, and 12 rebounds, becoming just the third player to notch a 30-15-10 triple-double in the history of the league.
Per ESPN, Haliburton is the first player to achieve that while never recording a turnover.
Per Tim Bontemps of ESPN, a Western Conference executive believes that Haliburton, still just 25, has reached Curry-esque levels of elite offense.
“His ability to play both on and off the ball is so unique,” the executive said. “It allows him to be Steph Curry-esque.”
Haliburton has been lauded — and at times critiqued — for his deferential play throughout his career. He appears to be just as happy facilitating or acting as a decoy for opposing defenses as he is with the ball in his hands.
More Indiana Pacers News: Pacers' Aaron Nesmith Receives Massive Update on Game 4 Availability
Thus far in these playoffs, the 2024 Olympic gold medalist has been averaging 19.4 points on .467/.336/.800 shooting splits, 9.8 dimes, 5.9 boards, 1.2 swipes and 0.6 blocks a night.
Haliburton has led Indiana to a stellar 12-4 record thus far across his 16 healthy playoff bouts this year.
More Indiana Pacers News:
Former Knicks Forward Slams Pacers Following Game 3 Collapse
Pacers' Rick Carlisle Talks Major Challenges Knicks Present
Gilbert Arenas Takes Major Shot at Pacers Star Amid Playoffs
Pacers vs Knicks Playoff History: Who Has the Upper Hand?
Pacers Legend to Call Eastern Conference Finals Games vs Knicks
For more news and notes on the Indiana Pacers, visit Indiana Pacers on SI.