Pacers to be Without One Player For Multiple NBA Finals Games
The Indiana Pacers are getting ready to begin the NBA Finals against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Game 1 between the two sides is scheduled for Thursday, June 6, at 8:30 p.m. ET.
This marks the second time in franchise history that Indiana has reached the NBA Finals. The Pacers fell short in 2000, losing to the Los Angeles Lakers in six games.
But Indiana will be without at least one player for the first few games of the series. Forward Jarace Walker will miss at least the first two games of the NBA Finals due to an ankle injury.
Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle reported the news on Monday.
Luckily for Indiana, Walker is more of a depth piece, but this is still a hit to the team. The Pacers have thrived off using a large rotation in the playoffs, and Walker now won't be able to help the team until he recovers.
Walker injured his ankle severely early in the fourth quarter of Game 6 against the New York Knicks. The forward was still on crutches as of Sunday, and the ankle had swollen significantly, according to Pacers insider Dustin Dopirak of The Indianapolis Star.
The forward averaged 6.1 points, 3.1 rebounds, 1.5 assists, and 0.7 steals per game in the regular season over 75 appearances. In the postseason, Walker has seen limited action, only playing in 13 of the 16 games, averaging 3.0 points over 9.8 minutes per game.
Indiana will need others to step up in this NBA Finals series against the Thunder. Oklahoma City was the best team in the league all season, so the Pacers will have their hands full in this matchup.
The Thunder took both games during the regular season against the Pacers, giving them extreme confidence heading into the series. But Indiana has been playing lights out of late, and should have enough to make this matchup competitive.
