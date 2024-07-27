Quenton Jackson re-signs with Indiana Pacers on a two-way contract
According to the NBA's official transaction log, the Indiana Pacers re-signed guard Quenton Jackson to a two-way contract.
Jackson finished the 2023-24 season on a two-way deal with Indiana, and he played in three games for the Pacers after being signed in March. He averaged 0.7 points, 1.3 rebounds, and 0.7 assists per game.
More of his appearances with the franchise came in the G League with the Indiana Mad Ants. He was only with the club for a month, but he led the team in scoring at 22.3 points per game while adding 4.8 rebounds and 5.3 assists per outing. His ability to get to the rim and finish is impressive — he shot 55.6% from the field despite being just okay as a three-point shooter.
Because he popped somewhat, the blue and gold sent him a qualifying offer in June, which made him a restricted free agent. The Pacers had the chance to match offers from other teams, and Jackson could have signed that offer at any time.
On Friday, he re-signed with the Pacers on a two-way deal. Indiana had all three of its two-way slots open prior to the agreement, and they still have a pair available.
A two-way deal will make it easy for Jackson to split time between the Pacers and Mad Ants, should he remain on the contract. He just finished playing in summer league for Indiana, where he averaged 11 points and 4.2 assists per game.
The Pacers now have 16 players under contract including standard deals and two-way agreements.
