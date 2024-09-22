Per report, former Indiana Pacers guard Isaiah Wong joining Utah Jazz on training camp deal
Former Indiana Pacers guard Isaiah Wong has agreed to a training camp deal with the Utah Jazz, per a report from Micahel Scotto of HoopsHype.
Wong, 23, was the 55th overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft by the Pacers. The scoring guard out of Miami spent his rookie season with the blue and gold on a two-way contract, and the Pacers hoped to develop his point guard skills with G League reps.
"I feel like, for me, I was always a combo guard. But playing point guard more is just something I need to learn, I feel like," Wong said during his rookie campaign.
While his passing never bloomed in the way he hoped, the young guard averaged 15.8 points and 3.4 assists per game in the G League last season with the Indiana Mad Ants. He played in 45 outings plus a playoff game for the G League club on his two-way deal, and he was named to the G League Next Up Game — effectively the league's All-Star game — thanks to his performances.
When the Pacers season ended, it was tough to imagine a path for Wong to return to the team. The franchise has plenty of guard depth and added more in the 2024 NBA Draft with Tristen Newton, and they didn't have a route to creating an open two-way slot. It made sense for the sides to part ways, and Wong ended up with the Phoenix Suns for summer league play.
Now, the second-year guard is headed to Utah on an Exhibit 10 deal. There, he will be reunited with fellow Pacers 2023-24 two-way contract player Oscar Tsheibwe. Wong played in one NBA game last season and scored two points.
The Pacers currently have 19 out of a possible 21 players, though their roster and two-way slots are accounted for. The only player from last year's Indiana team currently without a home for the coming campaign is Doug McDermott.
