Indiana Pacers G League affiliate, Indiana Mad Ants, acquire Jahlil Okafor and Garrison Brooks in trade
The Indiana Pacers G League affiliate franchise, the Indiana Mad Ants, have acquired the rights to former NBA lottery pick Jahlil Okafor as well as forward Garrison Brooks.
Both players were acquired in the same trade with the Valley Suns, the affiliate franchise for the Phoenix Suns. In exchange, the Mad Ants sent the Suns the rights to guard David Stockton, who played for Indiana two years ago but more recently was with the G League Ignite.
Okafor was the third overall pick in the 2015 NBA Draft, and he has played for the Philadelphia 76ers, Brooklyn Nets, New Orleans Pelicans, and Detroit Pistons. He's put up 10.4 points and 4.7 rebounds per game in the NBA across 247 appearances. In the G League, he suited up 15 times for the Mexico City Capitanes during the 2022-23 season, averaging 20.5 points and 8.0 rebounds per game. He was selected by the Valley Suns in the 2024 G League expansion draft before the trade.
Brooks was an All-ACC player in college and finished his NCAA career at Mississippi State. He went undrafted in 2022 before signing a camp deal with the New York Knicks. Brooks played in 37 games for the Westchester Knicks in 2022-23, averaging 13.6 points per game, and most recently played in Lithuania. He, too, was selected in the recent G League expansion draft.
It is unclear if either player has a future with the Pacers or Mad Ants at this time. Stockton, the son of NBA legend John Stockton, was a reliable floor general for Indiana's G League club a few years back.
The Mad Ants have an open tryout to keep building their roster on October 5.
- Pascal Siakam hosting and motivating Indiana Pacers teammates for minicamp in Orlando. CLICK HERE.
- Indiana Pacers assistant GM Kelly Krauskopf leaving the team for a role with Indiana Fever. CLICK HERE.
- Pacers GM Chad Buchanan on Myles Turner's future: 'We want him to be here'. CLICK HERE.
- The top five seasons by an Indiana Pacers player in franchise history. CLICK HERE.
- Follow Pacers On SI on Facebook: All Pacers SI
- Follow Pacers On SI on Twitter: @SIPacers