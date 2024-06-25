What the latest 2024 NBA Draft mock drafts say the Indiana Pacers will do
INDIANAPOLIS — The 2024 NBA Draft is in just two days, and the Indiana Pacers have one of the most interesting setups in the league. They have three picks, more than 23 other teams, but all of their selections come in the second round. It will be difficult to manage that reality.
The Pacers top pick comes at 36th overall, then at 49 and 50. Indiana traded their first-round selections for Pascal Siakam, but now they are more limited in the upcoming draft, which spans two days.
"There will always be good NBA players that come out of every single draft," Pacers VP of player personnel Ryan Carr said last week. "It's our job to figure out who those guys are and get them on our team."
Carr shared that his team always prepares the same way every year regardless of what picks they have. They'll be ready come Wednesday and will try to get the best player they can at 36. General manager Chad Buchanan discussed the draft earlier in the offseason.
Who might that best player be at 36? And who else could the Pacers pick this week? Recent mock drafts have some overlapping names.
- Pick 36: Bobi Klintman, forward, Cairns Taipans (Australia)
- PIck 49: Ulrich Chomche, center, NBA Academy Africa (located in Senegal)
- Pick 50: Trentyn Flowers, guard, Adelaide 36ers (Australia)
- Pick 36: Bobi Klintman, forward, Cairns Taipans (Australia)
- PIck 49: Trey Alexander, guard, Creighton
- Pick 50: P.J. Hall, center, Syracuse
ESPN (Jonathan Givony and Jeremy Woo)
- Pick 36: Tyler Smith, forward, G League Ignite
- PIck 49: Nikola Djurisic, forward, KK Mega Bemax
- Pick 50: Dillon Jones, forward, Weber State
- Pick 36: Cameron Christie, guard, Minnesota
- PIck 49: Tristen Newton, guard, Connecticut
- Pick 50: Keshad Johnson, forward, Arizona
The NBA Draft starts on Wednesday night and ends Thursday evening. It's a two-day event this year for the first time.
- Source: Indiana Pacers and Pascal Siakam agree to terms on four-year max contract. CLICK HERE.
- Tyrese Haliburton running full speed again, ready for Team USA Olympics commitment. CLICK HERE.
- Indiana Pacers 2024 NBA free agency rumor tracker. CLICK HERE.
- Indiana Pacers 2024 NBA Draft rumor tracker. CLICK HERE.
- Follow AllPacers on Facebook: All Pacers SI
- Follow AllPacers on Twitter: @SIPacers