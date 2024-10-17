Indiana Pacers vs Charlotte Hornets preseason preview: Start time, where to watch, betting odds October 17
The Indiana Pacers play their fourth 2024 preseason game tonight as they host the Charlotte Hornets. It's the final preseason game of the year for both teams, with Indiana being 1-2 and Charlotte being 2-2.
The Pacers are hoping to improve after a crummy defensive night on Monday with the Memphis Grizzlies in town. Indiana has started slow in each of their preseason games so far, and their defense needs more positive reps before the regular season starts. LaMelo Ball and the Hornets will be a good test.
Viewing and Betting Information
Tip off time: 7 p.m. Eastern Time
Location: Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Indiana
Where to watch: NBA League Pass, Bally Sports Indiana, Bally Sports Southeast Bally Sports+
Spread and Over/Under: The Pacers are favorites as they are currently -5.5 in the DraftKings Sportsbook. The over/under for the game is 230.
Pacers vs Hornets Injury Report
Official injury reports are not created for preseason games. While Johnny Furphy was originally projected to not play in the preseason, he was able to practice on Wednesday and there is a chance he suits up vs Charlotte.
Star players
Tyrese Haliburton: The Pacers All-NBA point guard averaged 20.1 points and 10.9 assists per game last season.
Pascal Siakam: The two-time All-Star averaged 21.3 points and 7.8 rebounds per game for the Pacers last year.
LaMelo Ball: The Hornets former All-Star floor general averaged 23.9 points and 8.0 assists per game in 2023-24.
