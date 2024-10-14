Indiana Pacers rookie Johnny Furphy out for rest of preseason with ankle injury
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Pacers wing Johnny Furphy will not play during his first-ever preseason.
The rookie forward from Kansas did not play this past week in either of Indiana's preseason games on the road, and he won't be available during either of the team's games this coming week at home. Head coach Rick Carlisle revealed the news on Sunday after the Pacers practiced.
"No. Not in games, I don't think," Carlisle said when asked if Furphy would play. "But he's ramping up his activity. He's doing some light stuff, he's moving around."
Furphy previously missed FanJam with his ankle injuries, something he has been dealing with since an early October practice. At one point, both of his ankles were bothering him, though he was officially listed as out for preseason action with a sprained left ankle.
Furphy did not practice in full on Sunday, though he did some lighter, non-contact work. His health is improving, but he's not ready to play yet.
"He's making progress," Carlisle said.
Furphy was the 35th overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft. The Pacers traded up to get him, and he had a solid summer league. The Australian wing averaged 14 points and 6.0 rebounds per game in four outings.
"He had a pretty significant sprained ankle," Carlisle said. "There's no point in rushing him out there just to try to get him into a game and have him get re-injured again."
The Pacers host the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday before finishing preseason play against the Charlotte Hornets on Thursday.
