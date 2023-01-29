Indiana Pacers game preview: Pacers and Grizzlies both try to get back on track in Memphis

The Grizzlies and Pacers are both struggling right now. They battle tonight

The Indiana Pacers and Memphis Grizzlies will duel tonight for the final time this season. Tennessee-located fans will see two teams that faced off two weeks ago, with the Grizzlies crushing the Pacers in Indianapolis on January 14.

Since then, both teams have struggled. The Grizzlies currently have the longest losing streak in the NBA at five games and the Pacers have the worst record in the NBA over their last 10 games at 1-9. Both squads need a win.

Viewing and Betting Information

Tip off time: 6 p.m. Eastern Time

Location: FedExForum, Memphis, Tennessee

Where to watch: NBA League Pass, Bally Sports Indiana/Bally Sports+, Bally Sports Southeast

Spread and Over/Under: The Pacers are big underdogs as they are +8.5 in the SI Sportsbook. The over/under for the game is 241.5.

Pacers vs Grizzlies Injury Report

For the Pacers, guard Tyrese Haliburton (left knee and left elbow), center Daniel Theis (right knee) and wing Kendall Brown (G League) are out. Trevelin Queen may be in the G League as a part of his two-way contract.

For the Grizzlies, Steven Adams and John Konchar are out. Desmond Bane and Danny Green are doubtful.

Key Matchups

T.J. McConnell vs Ja Morant: McConnell has been excellent filling in as the Pacers starting point guard of late. In the four games he has played since being moved into the starting five, the veteran guard is averaging 18.5 points and 9.8 assists per game. He has been tremendous.

Tonight, though, he will have to keep up that production while also defending an All-Star level talent in Ja Morant. Morant is averaging 27.3 points per game this season, and he had the best dunk of his career against the Pacers earlier this month. He will be tough to contain.

Myles Turner vs Jaren Jackson Jr: Jaren Jackson Jr is a Defensive Player of the Year candidate for the Grizzlies. He patrols the paint, contains guards, and is Memphis' defensive traffic cop all at the same time. He is excellent, and he will be a tough player for the Pacers to handle.

Myles Turner, meanwhile, is also an excellent defender, and he is having a career year for the blue and gold. The big man recently agreed to a contract extension with the Pacers, so he will look to have a big night.