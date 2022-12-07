Indiana Pacers game preview: Pacers conclude seven-game road trip in Minnesota

In an ongoing 11-day stretch, the Indiana Pacers have seven games that cross three different time zones. They play seven road games, including two back-to-backs. Tonight in Minnesota, that brutal portion of their schedule ends.

Indiana has gone 2-4 on their road trip so far, with the two wins coming behind Andrew Nembhard heroics against the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors. They currently are tied for fourth place in the Eastern Conference standings. Minnesota, meanwhile, has gone 1-1 since All-Star forward Karl-Anthony Towns suffered a right calf strain. They are 11-12 after 23 games.

The Timberwolves beat the Pacers 115-101 two weeks ago.

Viewing and Betting Information

Tip off time: 8 p.m. Eastern Time

Location: Target Center, Minneapolis, Minnesota

Where to watch: NBA League Pass, Bally Sports Indiana/Bally Sports+, Bally Sports North

Spread and Over/Under: The Pacers are underdogs as they are +4.5 in the SI Sportsbook. The over/under for the game is 236.5.

Pacers vs Timberwolves Injury Report

The Pacers injury report is lengthy. Center Daniel Theis (right knee surgery) and wing Chris Duarte (left ankle) are out. Tyrese Haliburton (left groin), Myles Turner (right hamstring), T.J. McConnell (non-COVID illness), and James Johnson (right elbow) are questionable. Trevelin Queen and Kendall Brown could be in the G League as a part of their two-way contracts, though both of them have played for the Pacers in recent games.

For the Timberwolves, Taurean Prince and Karl-Anthony Towns are out.

Key Matchups

Myles Turner vs Rudy Gobert: Gobert has had two small statistical outings since Towns' went down, but he is still one of the best defenders on the planet. Minnesota's defense is five points per 100 possessions better with the center on the court.

Turner has done well against Gobert in the past, dating back to when the French big man played in Utah. When the two teams played earlier this season, the Pacers man in the middle had 31 points and seven rebounds. Another performance like that would go a long way in helping the blue and gold avenge their loss from earlier in the season.

Buddy Hield vs Anthony Edwards: Hield is slumping a bit of late as he is shooting 35.7% on the Pacers ongoing road trip, though he did just have one of his best games of the season in Golden State. His inaccuracies have been a factor in Indiana's struggles.

Tonight, Hield will go against the first overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft in Edwards. The young guard is averaging 23 points per game and is one of the Timberwolves best offensive players, so Hield's defense will be important in the Target Center tonight.