Skip to main content
Indiana Pacers game preview: Pacers host the Washington Wizards to open season

Mar 6, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA;Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) dribbles the ball as Washington Wizards forward Deni Avdija (9) defends at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Indiana Pacers game preview: Pacers host the Washington Wizards to open season

Indiana opens up the regular season tonight at home.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The Indiana Pacers regular season is here. Tonight, the blue and gold officially kick off a new era of Pacers basketball when they play host to the Washington Wizards in Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

It will be a new feel for the blue and gold. In the past, Indiana has pushed for the playoffs basically every year with few exceptions. The franchise would always try to improve from the previous season. This time around, though, the Pacers tore their roster down and are entering a rebuild. Tonight will be the first game of a long-term building project.

Viewing and Betting Information

Tip off time: 7 p.m. Eastern Time

Location: Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Indiana

Where to watch: NBA League Pass, Bally Sports Indiana/Bally Sports+, NBC Sports Washington

Spread and Over/Under: The Pacers are slight underdogs as the Wizards are favored at -3.5 in the SI Sportsbook. The over/under for the game is 226.5.

Pacers vs Wizards Injury Report

Scroll to Continue

Read More

For Indiana, Daniel Theis is out with right knee soreness after missing the entire preseason. Aaron Nesmith is questionable with left foot soreness, and he too missed time in the preseason. Jalen Smith is also questionable with right knee soreness.

For the Wizards, Corey Kispert is out with a left ankle sprain while Vernon Carey Jr is questionable with a concussion.

Key Matchups

Bradley Beal vs Buddy Hield: Beal is the premier talent in this matchup, and he will be a difficult cover for whoever ends up guarding him for much of this game. Buddy Hield will likely start at shooting guard for the blue and gold, but don't be surprised to see Bennedict Mathurin or Chris Duarte get some reps defending the three-time All-Star.

Even if Hield isn't directly guarding Beal for much of the game, Hield projects to be one of the Pacers top scorers this season. He will need to do what he can to match Beal's production if Indiana wants to walk away with an opening night win.

Tyrese Haliburton vs Monte Morris: Morris is the new starter for Washington at point guard, and he rarely makes mistakes or turns the ball over. Haliburton will need to be forceful on defense if the Pacers wan't to create turnovers and run in transition.

Haliburton is currently the face of the franchise for Indiana, and tonight will be the first time that he is truly running the show on his own. If he can put together a solid offensive outing in his debut, that would be promising for a franchise that is pivoting into a new era for the first time since the late 2000s.

  • Bennedict Mathurin shows off skills with 27 points versus Knicks: 'Lot of potential'. CLICK HERE.
  • Sources: Indiana Pacers to pick up the third year option in the contract of Isaiah Jackson. CLICK HERE.
  • Deadline passes with no contract extensions for Indiana Pacers players Goga Bitadze and Buddy Hield. CLICK HERE.
  • The latest on a potential Pacers and Lakers trade involving Russell Westbrook. CLICK HERE.
  • Follow AllPacers on Facebook: All Pacers SI
  • Follow on Twitter: @TEastNBA

Tyrese Haliburton Indiana Pacers
Schedule

Indiana Pacers game preview: Pacers host the Washington Wizards to open season

By Tony East
Tyrese Haliburton Buddy Hield Indiana Pacers
News

Pacers guards Tyrese Haliburton and Buddy Hield have a competition to see who can dunk more this season

By Tony East
Trevelin Queen Indiana Pacers
News

Trevelin Queen impressing early with the Indiana Pacers

By Tony East
Goga Bitadze Buddy Hield Giannis Antetokounmpo Indiana Pacers
Roster

Deadline passes with no contract extensions for Indiana Pacers players Goga Bitadze and Buddy Hield

By Tony East
James Johnson Indiana Pacers
Roster

James Johnson makes Indiana Pacers regular season roster: 'He's a great vet and a great leader'

By Tony East
Tyrese Haliburton Indiana Pacers New York Knicks
News

Tyrese Haliburton says back injury won't keep him out of regular season action

By Tony East
Langston Galloway Indiana Pacers
Roster

Indiana Pacers waive veteran guard Langston Galloway

By Tony East
Malcolm Brogdon Boston Celtics
News

Malcolm Brogdon says the Indiana Pacers gave him a choice of trade destinations

By Tony East