Indiana Pacers game preview: Pacers look to end losing streak in Oklahoma City

The Pacers and Thunder battle for the first time of the season tonight

Two of the more surprising teams in the NBA this season, the Indiana Pacers and Oklahoma City Thunder, will square off for the first time of the 2022-23 NBA campaign tonight.

The Thunder are playing well right now and have won six out of their last eight games to improve to 21-23. The Pacers are on a season-long four-game losing streak and are 23-22.

According to the NBA, this duel will feature a season-high six Canadian players.

Viewing and Betting Information

Tip off time: 8 p.m. Eastern Time

Location: Paycom Center, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Where to watch: NBA League Pass, Bally Sports Indiana/Bally Sports+, Bally Sports Oklahoma

Spread and Over/Under: The Pacers are underdogs as they are +4.5 in the SI Sportsbook. The over/under for the game is 239.5.

Pacers vs Thunder Injury Report

For the Pacers, guard Tyrese Haliburton (left knee and left elbow), center Daniel Theis (right knee) and wing Kendall Brown (right tibia) are out. Trevelin Queen may be in the G League as a part of his two-way contract.

For the Thunder, Ousmane Dieng, Chet Holmgren, Eugene Omoruyi, Aleksej Pokusevski, Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, and Lindy Waters III are out.

Key Matchups

Andrew Nembhard vs Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is likely to become a first-time NBA All-Star this season. He has been brilliant for the Thunder and is averaging 30.7 points per game, he is one of the best rim attackers in the league.

Defending him is almost impossible. He is crafty around the rim and has tremendous footwork. Andrew Nembhard, along with Aaron Nesmith at times, will have to be on their A-game defensively to slow down Oklahoma City's leader.

Bennedict Mathurin vs Josh Giddey: Josh Giddey has been on fire recently. He is averaging 20.3 points per game in his last 10 games while also adding 7.8 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game in the same span. His surge has coincided with the Thunder playing their best basketball.

His size makes him difficult to defend, so Pacers rookie Bennedict Mathurin will need to rely on his frame defensively. The Indiana guard has moved into the starting lineup in recent games and is averaging 18 points per game since. That level of production will be required tonight.