Indiana Pacers game preview: red-hot Memphis Grizzlies visit Pacers in Indianapolis

The Indiana Pacers host the Memphis Grizzlies tonight in an interconference battle. The Pacers sit in seventh place in the Eastern Conference while the Grizzlies are second in the West.

Memphis is red-hot, they have won a league-high eight games in a row. They are typically a formidable opponent, but that is even more so the case tonight. The Pacers have won six of their last 10 games but are now without star point guard Tyrese Haliburton.

Viewing and Betting Information

Tip off time: 7 p.m. Eastern Time

Location: Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Indiana

Where to watch: NBA League Pass, Bally Sports Indiana/Bally Sports+, Bally Sports Southwest

Spread and Over/Under: The Pacers are underdogs as they are +8.5 in the SI Sportsbook. The over/under for the game is 238.5.

Pacers vs Grizzlies Injury Report

The Pacers are on the second night of a back-to-back, so they have not yet released an injury report. Guard Tyrese Haliburton (left knee and left elbow), center Daniel Theis (right knee), and wing Kendall Brown (right tibia) will be out, and head coach Rick Carlisle said that it's likely center Myles Turner does not play. Aaron Nesmith is still sick, so his status is to be determined. Trevelin Queen may be in the G League as a part of his two-way contract, though he was active for the Pacers on Friday night.

For the Grizzlies, Danny Green, John Konchar, and Kenneth Lofton Jr are out. Dillon Brooks and Brandon Clarke are questionable.

Key Matchups

Andrew Nembhard vs Ja Morant: Andrew Nembhard has done a fantastic job stepping up as a defensive piece for the Pacers this season, but Ja Morant is a new challenge for anybody. Morant's body control and balance are superb, and he combines it with freakish athleticism. He's tough to guard.

Nembhard will have to try while also navigating lead point guard duties. He is the starting floor general for the Pacers with Haliburton sidelined, so his play on both ends will be important tonight.

Buddy Hield vs Desmond Bane: Two of the best outside shooters in the NBA will square off when Buddy Hield and Desmond Bane duel. Both players average over three made shots per game from beyond the arc.

Bane is a more versatile piece, and he is the better defender. But Hield has a game-changing three ball, and that's why he leads the league in made shots from long range. This battle could produce fireworks.