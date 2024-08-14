Indiana Pacers schedule for 2024 NBA Cup announced
The NBA announced the Indiana Pacers schedule for the 2024 NBA Cup, which used to be called the In-Season Tournament, on Tuesday. It's the second-ever season for the event.
Indiana is in Eastern Conference Group B along with the Miami Heat, Milwaukee Bucks, Detroit Pistons, and Toronto Raptors. Last season, the Pacers went undefeated during Group Play on their way to the In-Season Tournament playoffs, and they were the Eastern Conference Champions in the event.
The Pacers will kick off group stage action on November 15 when they host the Heat. They then play Milwaukee on the road on November 22, Detroit at home on November 29, and finish the first portion of the competition on the road against the Raptors on December 3. Their battle with the Bucks, a rematch of the 2023 In-Season Tournament Eastern Conference Title game, will be on ESPN.
After group play, the quarterfinals will begin. They will take place on December 10 and 11, then the semifinals are later that week on December 14 in Las Vegas. The title game will also be in Vegas and will be played on the 17th.
Indiana gained a lot during the In-Season Tournament last year. They fell to the LA Lakers in the championship game, but they gained a ton of experience along the way. It proved to be vital during their later run to the Eastern Conference Finals.
Four teams in each conference will make the 2024 NBA Cup playoffs. Between these four games and a few other schedule leaks, the Pacers 2024-25 slate is starting to take shape.
- Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton and Team USA take down France for a gold medal. CLICK HERE.
- Pascal Siakam focusing on little details this offseason, agent says he's headed for a 'big year' with Pacer. CLICK HERE.
- Forward Enrique Freeman agrees to a two-way deal with Indiana Pacers. CLICK HERE.
- Andrew Nembhard leaves 2024 Olympics ready for takeoff with Indiana Pacers. CLICK HERE.
- Follow Pacers On SI on Facebook: All Pacers SI
- Follow Pacers On SI on Twitter: @SIPacers