Indiana Pacers use strong clutch play to take down Phoenix Suns for first 2024 summer league victory
The Indiana Pacers and Phoenix Suns faced off for summer league action on Tuesday afternoon. Both teams entered the day winless and were hoping to notch a summer victory — something Pacers wing Johnny Furphy expressed wanting earlier this week.
Indiana wing Ben Sheppard didn't play — his summer league is over, per Scott Agness of Fieldhouse Files. The blue and gold inserted Enrique Freeman into the starting lineup in his place, and they made another change as Tristen Newton was in the opening five for Quenton Jackson.
Second-year player Jarace Walker was shining early for the Pacers. He knocked down a three and was finding shooters all over the court, including a dime to Furphy for a corner three. He helped Indiana take an 8-3 lead in the first four minutes of play.
Walker's defense wasn't where it needed to be, though, and Indiana wasn't getting enough stops in general. The Suns were able to keep the game close as reserves entered the game, and the blue and gold led by four with three minutes to go in the first quarter.
They struggled to get stops in the ensuing stretch, and the Pacers fell behind despite a fine offensive attack. After 10 minutes, Phoenix led 26-24. Furphy led Indiana with seven points.
The Suns surged to start the second quarter and took a double-digit lead, but the Pacers went on a run in response and cut the edge down to five. When the blue and gold put pressure on the rim, they are at their best. Phoenix took a timeout leading 33-28.
Indiana's best offense in the second quarter often featured putbacks after an offensive rebound from Oscar Tshiebwe. He is a beast on the boards and finishes well after boxing out. He had seven points and three rebounds at the time.
The Pacers cut the deficit down as close as two, but turnovers continued to be an issue. It prevented them from keeping up, and they quickly fell behind by 10 points again late in the second quarter. Their sloppy play was costly.
At halftime, the Suns were ahead 54-44. Turnovers and fouls were burying the blue and gold and making it tough for them to go on any extended run. 12 points for Furphy and 11 for Tshiebwe led the way.
Indiana played better to open the second half, and they were able to cut the deficit down to five in about 2.5 minutes. Walker and Furphy were making plays, and the Pacers defense was better. A few trips down the floor later, Freeman hit a three that cut the lead down to two.
The Suns jumped ahead by six a few moments later, another instance of the Pacers effectiveness coming and going. But the blue and gold were more in gear in the second half and kept surging back into the game, and with three minutes to go in the third period, Walker hit a three to tie the game at 66.
It didn't take long for Indiana to grab the lead, and they held it for the rest of the quarter. After three frames, Indiana was ahead 73-72 with both Furphy and Tshiebwe having 15 points. The final period was going to be crucial.
The Suns tied the game up early in the fourth quarter, and it was 79-79 with 7:30 to go. Both teams cleaned up their play after some ugly moments. Kendall Brown was having a better second half for Indiana, though he was on the bench to start the fourth.
Phoenix got a few stops in a row, and they took the lead again near the middle of the fourth quarter. It was 84-80 with just under six minutes to go in the game. If Indiana was going to grab its first summer league win, better play would have to appear in the final minutes.
Indiana was able to tie up the game via some free throws, but former Pacers guard Isaiah Wong broke the tie with a tough jumper. There was less than four minutes on the clock, and the Suns were up three — but Walker evened the score with a triple. Walker was in a groove late in the fourth quarter and had 18 points when the game was tied again.
The Pacers followed up Walker's three with a few more successful possessions on both ends, and they were ahead by two with 76 seconds to go. They were just a few stops or baskets away from notching a summer league victory, but they had to execute.
They got a few stops, and Furphy came up huge as a shooter late.
That three gave the Pacers a five-point lead in the final seconds, and they held on for a 98-94 victory. It was Indiana's first win in summer league play as they improved to 1-2.
Walker finished with 19 points, four rebounds, and five assists. Furphy had 18 points and seven rebounds. Tshiebwe added 16 points. The Pacers next played on Thursday.
