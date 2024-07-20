Indiana Pacers vs Cleveland Cavaliers summer league preview: Start time, where to watch, betting odds July 20
The Indiana Pacers wrap up 2024 summer league play today with a game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Pacers and Cavaliers are both 1-3 in their summer exhibitions so far.
Indiana has been inconsistent in large part thanks to their lack of shot creation ability on their roster. Open looks are hard to come by, and rim pressure is more important in that setting. For the blue and gold to end summer league on a high note, they'll need to attack the paint and keep the ball moving against Cleveland.
Viewing and Betting Information
Tip off time: 5 p.m. Eastern Time
Location: Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas, Nevada
Where to watch: NBA TV
Spread and Over/Under: The Pacers are small favorites as they are currently -2.5 in the SI Sportsbook. The over/under for the game is 183.5.
Pacers vs Cavaliers Injury Report
The NBA hasn't released official injury reports for summer league action. Indiana is relatively healthy at this stage, although Pacers wing Ben Sheppard is done playing.
Key Matchup
Enrique Freeman vs Jaylon Tyson: Two 2024 draft picks will battle in the forward spots as Tyson and Freeman face off. Tyson is averaging 13.5 points per game while shooting over 50% from the field in summer league while Freeman has been all hustle all the time. Both rookies will hope to close summer league on a high note.
- Indiana Pacers center James Wiseman says opportunity to develop was key in his free agency decision. CLICK HERE.
- Rim pressure and comfort help Johnny Furphy have best game yet in summer league for the Indiana Pacers. CLICK HERE.
- Indiana Pacers guard Bennedict Mathurin close to being cleared for contact after shoulder injury. CLICK HERE.
- Obi Toppin couldn't imagine signing anywhere but with the Indiana Pacers in free agency. CLICK HERE.
- Follow AllPacers on Facebook: All Pacers SI
- Follow AllPacers on Twitter: @SIPacers