Indiana Pacers vs Memphis Grizzlies preseason preview: Start time, location, betting odds October 14
The Indiana Pacers are back in Indianapolis and will play their first home game of the 2024 preseason on Monday. They'll host the Memphis Grizzlies, a talented Western Conference team that could give the blue and gold one of their toughest tests yet.
Indiana is 1-1 in the preseason while Memphis is 2-1. Both teams won their most recent game and will look to keep up the momentum Monday night, though preseason is more about process than results. The Pacers, for example, would love to see some defensive growth against the Grizzlies, particularly in the first half.
Viewing and Betting Information
Tip off time: 7 p.m. Eastern Time
Location: Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Indiana
Where to watch: NBA League Pass, Bally Sports Indiana, Bally Sports South
Spread and Over/Under: The Pacers are favorites as they are currently -6.5 in the DraftKings Sportsbook. The over/under for the game is 234.5.
Pacers vs Grizzlies Injury Report
Official injury reports are not released for preseason games. The Pacers will be missing wing Johnny Furphy tonight.
Star players
Tyrese Haliburton: The Pacers All-NBA point guard averaged 20.1 points and 10.9 assists per game last season.
Pascal Siakam: The two-time All-Star averaged 21.3 points and 7.8 rebounds per game for the Pacers last year.
Ja Morant: The two-time All-Star and former All-NBA guard averaged 25.1 points and 8.1 assists per game last season in limited action for the Grizzlies.
Jaren Jackson Jr.: The former All-Star and the Defensive Player of the Year averaged 22.5 points and 5.5 rebounds per game last year. Jackson Jr. is injured.
