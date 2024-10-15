VIDEO RECAP: Indiana Pacers fall to Memphis Grizzlies after poor first quarter
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Pacers dropped their preseason game on Monday night to the Memphis Grizzlies in large part thanks to a poor first quarter.
Across the final 36 minutes of action, the Pacers outscored the Grizzlies 99-89. They moved the ball effectively and defended fine enough. It wasn't pretty, but for the final three quarters Indiana played well enough to win.
In the opening period, however, they were dreadful. They were outscored 31-17 and looked disconnected on both ends. On defense, they had no force as Memphis got good looks on seemingly every possession. On offense, they were slow and didn't move the ball. They settled for the first shot often.
"The first quarter was very poor," Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle said. "The guys that started the game pretty much eased into the game."
That frame sunk the Pacers, who fell to 1-2 in preseason play. This was their largest defeat so far, though it only came by four points.
A terrific fourth quarter allowed Pacers forward Jarace Walker to end the night with a solid stat line — he had 15 points on 6/11 shooting while adding six rebounds and four assists. He, like the team, started slow but picked things up late.
Cole Swider, James Wiseman, Quenton Jackson, Ben Sheppard, Andrew Nembhard, Bennedict Mathurin, and Myles Turner all reached double figures in scoring, though all were between 10 and 12 points. Turner did all of his work in the first half and was great in the second quarter.
Indiana was without Tyrese Halibirton, Johnny Furphy, T.J. McConnell, Pascal Siakam, and Aaron Nesmith for the action, which hurt them significantly on both ends. A full recap of the game can be found in video format below.
The Pacers conclude preseason play on Thursday at home against the Charlotte Hornets.
