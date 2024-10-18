VIDEO RECAP: Indiana Pacers topple Charlotte Hornets in overtime to close preseason
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Pacers improved to 2-2 in preseason play by taking down the Charlotte Hornets on Thursday night. It was the final exhibition game for both teams in 2024 — they both kick off the regular season next week.
While Indiana did win, they weren't particularly thrilled with their performance. They had to pull off a big comeback to get the victory, several reserve players stepped up to erase a double-digit deficit in the final five minutes.
"We have a lot of work to do before next Wednesday," Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle said after the game. He noted that his starting five hasn't been playing as if they are tied together during the preseason — Indiana lost their minutes with that unit on the floor in both games that all five typical starters played. "We're not where we need to be," he added.
Thankfully for the blue and gold, the reserves saved the day. A lineup with Quenton Jackson, Tristen Newton, Ben Sheppard, Cole Swider, and Enrique Freeman was exceptional in the fourth quarter, and their energy pushed the game into overtime. That same five closed the night out, and both Sheppard and Freeman were great in the final 10 minutes of action.
"We were just motivated," Sheppard said of that unit. "We just came in with a spark and tried to bring us back into the game."
Myles Turner led the Pacers in scoring with 18 points — he was terrific in the first quarter. Freeman had 15 while Tyrese Haliburton and Sheppard each had 14. A video recap of the game can be found below.
The Pacers are done with preseason outings and play their next game when the regular season starts. They take on the Detroit Pistons to kick off the 2024-25 campaign on October 23.
